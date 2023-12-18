Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18: Nab Agent Hop for FREE! Know how to get it

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18: With the Winter season now in full swing, the developers of Garena Free Fire have rolled out several Winter-themed events in the game. These events bring special rewards which are only available for a limited time. One of them is the Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale which was live until a few days ago. It offered players the opportunity to get their hands on amazing prizes such as the Frostfire Skywing, Frostfire's Calling emote, Frostfire Hitter, and more. It was a Luck Royale event, meaning players need not complete any missions. To unlock the rewards, they just need to spend diamonds to make spins. Now, yet another event has been introduced in the game and it has gone live. It is called Winterlands: Frostfire. Know all about the Winterlands: Frostfire in Garena Free Fire.

Winterlands: Frostfire details

The Winterlands: Frostfire brings a revamped Guild system. This means you can play matches with guildmates and earn Activity Points that can level up your guild and unlock awesome goodies at the Exchange Store. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. The Bermuda map is now blanketed with snow, and the Peak will feature snowfall. It also introduces Ignis, a new character with a rebellious streak who is all about fighting injustice. As part of his powers, Ignis can form a fire screen that obstructs the view and causes burning damage instantly and over time to enemies who pass through.

Apart from this, Garena Free Fire players can also obtain the Agent Hop pet for free! Moreover, there's a slim chance of getting the exclusive Icy Hop skin during the event.

The WInterlands: Frostfire went live on December 15 and will continue till January 7.

Announcing this prize, the official Instagram account of the game posted, “Hop and jump with excitement! You can claim Agent Hop for FREE with additional chance of getting the Winterlands exclusive Icy Hop skin! Head to the game now!”

So, go ahead and check out the Winterlands: Frostfire in Garena Free Fire and get your hands on amazing prizes for a limited time!

Moving on to the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18, do note that these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.