Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18: Nab Agent Hop for FREE! Know how to get it

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18: Spice up your character in Garena Free Fire with skins, weapon skins, emotes, and more! Check out Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 18 2023, 10:57 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 18. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18: With the Winter season now in full swing, the developers of Garena Free Fire have rolled out several Winter-themed events in the game. These events bring special rewards which are only available for a limited time. One of them is the Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale which was live until a few days ago. It offered players the opportunity to get their hands on amazing prizes such as the Frostfire Skywing, Frostfire's Calling emote, Frostfire Hitter, and more. It was a Luck Royale event, meaning players need not complete any missions. To unlock the rewards, they just need to spend diamonds to make spins. Now, yet another event has been introduced in the game and it has gone live. It is called Winterlands: Frostfire. Know all about the Winterlands: Frostfire in Garena Free Fire.

Winterlands: Frostfire details

The Winterlands: Frostfire brings a revamped Guild system. This means you can play matches with guildmates and earn Activity Points that can level up your guild and unlock awesome goodies at the Exchange Store. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. The Bermuda map is now blanketed with snow, and the Peak will feature snowfall. It also introduces Ignis, a new character with a rebellious streak who is all about fighting injustice. As part of his powers, Ignis can form a fire screen that obstructs the view and causes burning damage instantly and over time to enemies who pass through.

Apart from this, Garena Free Fire players can also obtain the Agent Hop pet for free! Moreover, there's a slim chance of getting the exclusive Icy Hop skin during the event.

The WInterlands: Frostfire went live on December 15 and will continue till January 7.

Announcing this prize, the official Instagram account of the game posted, “Hop and jump with excitement! You can claim Agent Hop for FREE with additional chance of getting the Winterlands exclusive Icy Hop skin! Head to the game now!”

So, go ahead and check out the Winterlands: Frostfire in Garena Free Fire and get your hands on amazing prizes for a limited time!

Moving on to the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18, do note that these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. 

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 10:57 IST
