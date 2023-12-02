Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 2: Chance to win rare costumes and weapons

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 2: Free Fire can be the perfect game to play when a group of friends meet up and do not have an idea what to do or where to go. The squad mode in the game is interactive and has enough elements of strategy to keep the group engaged while they're having fun. And because the game exists entirely inside your smartphone, you can play it on the go, no matter where you are. But playing with friends also means you have to show off a little. While getting that triple kill using a sniper can be tough to achieve, wearing a cool outfit never goes out of style. Claim these redeem codes to get exciting in-game rewards.

These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

There are some conditions that follows as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more number of codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Today's redeem codes:

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

FKLIYER5HYKU8KH

FKY89OKED5RTGH

FIKYL9OKIRYTHTR6

FYILTYII76HFHDRR

FI89LMNGUTF45G

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 2: How to redeem FF codes to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.