Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Check out the Weekly Agenda events!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Garena Free Fire players alert! The Weekly Agenda is back. The whole schedule for the coming week has been released, and players can take part in various events. This also means that there are multiple opportunities to get your hands on amazing in-game items! The developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda. Check out the details.

Garena Free Fire: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire, multiple events such as Frostfire Top-Up, Lucky Wheel, Tower of the King, Wildfire Top-Up, Mystery Shop, Frostfire Tower and Ruleta Magica will be arriving soon in Garena Free Fire! With the Weekly Agenda, players can transform with the new legendary look. Moreover, four great looks return for only one day in Mystery Shop.

The official page of Garena North America posted on X, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year. Prepare your strategy, grab it ALL!”

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

MHM5D8ZQZP22

HM5D8ZQZP22

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.