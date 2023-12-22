Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Check out the Weekly Agenda events!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Check out the Weekly Agenda events!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Check out all the activities offered this week as part of the latest Weekly Agenda. Also know how to claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 22 2023, 09:44 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire
Check this simple way to collect exciting rewards for Garena Free Fire. (Garena)
Garena Free Fire
Check this simple way to collect exciting rewards for Garena Free Fire. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Garena Free Fire players alert! The Weekly Agenda is back. The whole schedule for the coming week has been released, and players can take part in various events. This also means that there are multiple opportunities to get your hands on amazing in-game items! The developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda. Check out the details.

Garena Free Fire: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire, multiple events such as Frostfire Top-Up, Lucky Wheel, Tower of the King, Wildfire Top-Up, Mystery Shop, Frostfire Tower and Ruleta Magica will be arriving soon in Garena Free Fire! With the Weekly Agenda, players can transform with the new legendary look. Moreover, four great looks return for only one day in Mystery Shop.

The official page of Garena North America posted on X, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year. Prepare your strategy, grab it ALL!”

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

MHM5D8ZQZP22

HM5D8ZQZP22

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Dec, 09:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
GTA 6
GTA 6 Diverts Attention From Problem - Take-Two Bet $12 Bn on Zynga, Just as Mobile Games Fell
PlayStation 5
PS5 success! Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units on "strong momentum" in 2023
Sony
Sony’s video game plans leaked by ransomware group
Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon