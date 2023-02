Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1, 2023: Get cool loot boxes, backpack and skyboards

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1: Win exciting rewards in just a couple of steps. Know how to.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts of one of the largest catalog of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.

But before that, know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced the new Booyah Pass. It tweeted. “A wild and ferocious style is coming to Booyah Pass! Check out the bundles, special effects, emotes, weapons, and for the first time a NEW CHARACTER included this month”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1

Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward but you can claim as many codes you want to maximize winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed in the official redemption website. Process has been detailed below.

There are some rules you should be aware about as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check the redeem codes for today, below.

FGN9QQSV31XZ

FFDBGQWPNHJX

E2F86ZREMK49

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

XFW4Z6Q882WY

2FG94YCW9VMV

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.