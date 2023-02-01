    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1, 2023: Get cool loot boxes, backpack and skyboards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1, 2023: Get cool loot boxes, backpack and skyboards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1: Win exciting rewards in just a couple of steps. Know how to.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 09:17 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1: Follow the step-by-step guide here to claim freebies today. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts of one of the largest catalog of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.

    But before that, know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced the new Booyah Pass. It tweeted. “A wild and ferocious style is coming to Booyah Pass! Check out the bundles, special effects, emotes, weapons, and for the first time a NEW CHARACTER included this month”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1

    Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward but you can claim as many codes you want to maximize winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed in the official redemption website. Process has been detailed below.

    There are some rules you should be aware about as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

    Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check the redeem codes for today, below.

    FGN9QQSV31XZ

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    E2F86ZREMK49

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    E2F86ZREMK49

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 1: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 09:16 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features