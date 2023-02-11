Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 11: The Hunter Dante bundle is spectacular

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 11: Whether you're a gunslinger or a strategic head, it's fun to play the game in your own unique way. Many players prefer to jump right into the action while others prefer to play the waiting game. And this is what makes Free Fire such a dynamic game which lets you face-off varied style of players. And this is what makes every single game you play a unique experience. So, if you're enjoying this unique experience and want to get the most out of it, you should try and claim these redeem codes to win some exciting freebies. And if you're wondering how to claim them, keep reading.

But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new announcement. It tweeted. “Haven't topped up before? You're in luck because you can choose from any of these 3 exciting items when you top up for the first time”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 11

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes which contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check them out below.

FFAC2YXE6RF2

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WH

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11WFNPP956

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 11: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.