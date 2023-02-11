Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 11: The Hunter Dante bundle is spectacular
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 11: Whether you're a gunslinger or a strategic head, it's fun to play the game in your own unique way. Many players prefer to jump right into the action while others prefer to play the waiting game. And this is what makes Free Fire such a dynamic game which lets you face-off varied style of players. And this is what makes every single game you play a unique experience. So, if you're enjoying this unique experience and want to get the most out of it, you should try and claim these redeem codes to win some exciting freebies. And if you're wondering how to claim them, keep reading.
But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new announcement. It tweeted. “Haven't topped up before? You're in luck because you can choose from any of these 3 exciting items when you top up for the first time”.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 11
The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes which contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.
There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.
Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check them out below.
FFAC2YXE6RF2
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
FF11HHGCGK3B
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
W0JJAFV3TU5E
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11NJN5YS3E
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF119MB3PFA5
SARG886AV5GR
MCPTFNXZF4TA
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WH
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11WFNPP956
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 11: How to get free rewards
Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.
Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.
Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.
