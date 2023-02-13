    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 13: Boost your power for free

    Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

    Feb 13 2023, 07:03 IST
    Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them.
    Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. The players here need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash.

    However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself. Garena Free Fire not only organizes events to reward and appreciate the players but also releases daily redemption codes for the same. And the latest set of daily redeem codes for February 13, 2023 has been released. Using the codes, you can get in-game items or rewards for free.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 13: Redeem these secret codes now!

    FSXE4RERUYGIIL

    OKIO97UTR4QAZ

    XRCDFTGVBGVBH

    UUJBHNKL0POIFT

    VDRES32QASCDF

    TRERFGBHUJHN6

    OKL9MNBVCXS23

    4R5FTGBHNJUYH

    GHBJMKIUYTGVF

    XSAQZSXDCVTFR

    DCFVUJKLOKM76

    6RRFRFFVGHUJU

    Garena Free Fire: Steps to claim exciting rewards

    Step 1:

    To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

    Step 2:

    Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

    Step 3:

    When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

    Step 4:

    Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

    Step 5:

    Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

    13 Feb, 07:03 IST
