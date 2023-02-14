    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 14, 2023: Grab these exotic skins NOW

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 14, 2023: Grab these exotic skins NOW

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 14: Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 09:00 IST
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 14: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 14: Whether you're a gunslinger or a strategic head, it's fun to play the game in your own unique way. Many players prefer to jump right into the action while others prefer to play the waiting game. And this is what makes Free Fire such a dynamic game which lets you face-off varied style of players. And this is what makes every single game you play a unique experience. So, if you're enjoying this unique experience and want to get the most out of it, you should try and claim these redeem codes to win some exciting freebies. And if you're wondering how to claim them, keep reading.

    But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has come out with a new offer. It tweeted, “Up for another awesome challenge? Get a permanent gun skin for free! Just eliminate 24 enemies and the mighty PARAFAL- Lethal Finstooth is all yours. Don't miss it, Play now”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 14

    The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes which contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

    There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

    Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check them out below.

    V427K98RUCHZ

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    HNC95435FAGJ

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 14: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 08:59 IST
