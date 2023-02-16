    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 16, 2023: Chance to win Darkrose Lurker Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 16, 2023: Chance to win Darkrose Lurker Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 16: Check out step by step guide to unlock today’s bunch of rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 09:21 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 16: Win exciting rewards like costumes, weapons, diamonds and more through these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 16: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already already released bringing in new and exciting bunch of rewards like diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

    But before that, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed this week's rewards. It tweeted. “Get ready because it's gonna be an exciting week ahead‼️ Look forward to the new incubator and get your hands on the latest EVO gun- Thompson- Cindered Colossus”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 16

    The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters where each of these codes contain a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenade, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

    There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

    Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can use these codes. Check the codes below.

    SARG886AV5GR

    FF119MB3PFA5

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF11WFNPP956

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    FF11DAKX4WHV

    FF10617KGUF9

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 16: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 09:21 IST
