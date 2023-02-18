    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 18, 2023: Chance to win the Wizard Hat Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 18, 2023: Chance to win the Wizard Hat Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 18: Check out step by step guide to claim today’s exciting rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 08:50 IST
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 19: Grab these codes before they expire. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 18: The new Devil May Cry 5 collaboration with Free Fire is an exciting development. The new collab event has brought some really cool competitions that players can play and win rewards from as well as some new skins that add more flair to the game. The biggest prize to win is the Hunter Dante bundle, which does not only change the hair color of your character and give them a cool look, it also comes with a look changing feature which packs a nice surprise. However, the bundle can only be won through the faded wheel, which can be very expensive for players who do not wish to spend money in the game. If you're one of them, don't worry. Check below for today's redeem codes.

    But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has come up with a new offer. It tweeted. “Want to show off your rockstar moves in Free Fire? Get the Let's Rock Baby arrival animation from the Faded Wheel today”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 18

    Now, there are a few rules you must remember before you claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

    But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    HNC95435FAGJ

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 18: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

    Good luck. We hope you win a rare bundle!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 08:49 IST
