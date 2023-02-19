    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 19, 2023: Rare bundles, cool skins and more

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 19: Do not miss out on today’s amazing rewards. Check how to claim these redeem codes.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 19 2023, 06:39 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire.
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 19: Know the step-by-step guide to win free rewards in the Free Fire. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 19: There is a great opportunity for fans to win a free Gilded Mask. Players can participate in the event till the end of today and win a cool new accessory. In order to win the prize, players have to participate in the playtime event. On playing the game for 60 minutes, players can win 50x Universal Fragment. At 120 minutes, they will win 2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates and at 150 minutes, they will win a free Gilded mask. The playtime will only count the time spent in a match and not in the lobby. So don't wait and get playing. And if you want more freebies, make sure to claim today's redeem codes. Know how to do it below.

    Redeem codes for February 19

    There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

    But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    XUW3FNK7AV8N

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 19: How to get free rewards

    • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
    • Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.
    • Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
    • After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.
    • The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

    So, today, you have a great opportunity to not only win free Gilded Mask but also exciting new bundles and skins. Make sure to check again tomorrow for more free rewards.

    First Published Date: 19 Feb, 06:38 IST
