    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 2: Chance to grab the Defier's Anthem Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 2: Chance to grab the Defier's Anthem Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 2: Do not miss out on costumes, weapon crates, diamonds and more. Know how to claim them.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 09:06 IST
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 2: Players will have to visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 2: If you are a squad player and always get into fights over who should rush into an area and attack the enemies first, then you can say goodbye to your worries. Team matches always come with arguments on who will stake the area or hold the fort and often times nobody really wants to do a task that can lead to their elimination. But now, the game has figured out a unique way to solve this problem - Rock Paper Scissor. This new emote will now fairly determine who has to do the dirty laundry for the team. But it can only be found in Faded Wheel where you might have to spend diamonds. If you want these rewards for free, you might have to look into the redeem codes for the day.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced the latest Booyah Pass. It tweeted, “Latest Booyah Pass is here! Venture yourself into the Fatal Fauna's territory if you dare. Which reward are you looking to add to your collection the most”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 2

    The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

    First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

    UBJH GNT6 M7KU

    N34M RTYO HNI8

    X4SW FGRH G76T

    Y374 UYH5 GB67

    Y374 UYH5 GB67

    Y7UL O80U 9J8H

    7GF6 D5TS REF3

    4G56 NYHK GFID

    FGHE U76T RFQB

    FT6Y GBTG VSRW

    NJKI 89UY 7GTV

    C3DS EBN4 M56K

    6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

    8S7W 65RF ERFG

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 2: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 09:05 IST
