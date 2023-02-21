Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21, 2023: Can you win the Monochrome Suspense bundle?

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21: Free Fire is filled with regular events that let players win a ton of rewards. Every week there is a new theme and prizes waiting for players to never let them feel bored by the game. And now, the game is bringing Operation Makeover. A short teaser of the upcoming event was showcased on Twitter and it is expected that the event will bring cool new outfits for all the characters in the game. But acquiring them can be difficult and may even cost your real money. And if you're not willing to spend that, then you need to check these redeem codes to get some freebies.

Recently, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter tweeted about a new reward. The account revealed, “Shoot your shot in the third Valentine challenge! Deal 10,000 damage to earn the permanent Mini Uzi - Lethal Finstooth skin. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your arsenal”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21

These redeem codes are shared by Free Fire developers on a daily basis. These are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special in-game item ranging from free diamonds, particular skin for skateboard, backpack, gloo walls and more, costumes as well as premium bundles. All you need to do to claim them is to go to the official redemption website and submit the codes. The entire process has been explained below.

There are some rules you must know as well. There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, however, one code can only be claimed once per player. These codes stay active for 12-18 hours and after that they expire. So, ensure to claim them early. Finally, some of these codes are region-restricted and may not work for you. To avoid this, just redeem as many codes as possible.

Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can redeem them. Check today's codes below.

V427K98RUCHZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

X99TK56XDJ4X

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.