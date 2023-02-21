    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21, 2023: Can you win the Monochrome Suspense bundle?

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21, 2023: Can you win the Monochrome Suspense bundle?

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21: Check out step by step guide to claim today’s exciting rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 08:46 IST
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21: Weapons, skins and more on offer. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21: Free Fire is filled with regular events that let players win a ton of rewards. Every week there is a new theme and prizes waiting for players to never let them feel bored by the game. And now, the game is bringing Operation Makeover. A short teaser of the upcoming event was showcased on Twitter and it is expected that the event will bring cool new outfits for all the characters in the game. But acquiring them can be difficult and may even cost your real money. And if you're not willing to spend that, then you need to check these redeem codes to get some freebies. 

    Recently, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter tweeted about a new reward. The account revealed, “Shoot your shot in the third Valentine challenge! Deal 10,000 damage to earn the permanent Mini Uzi - Lethal Finstooth skin. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your arsenal”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21

    These redeem codes are shared by Free Fire developers on a daily basis. These are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special in-game item ranging from free diamonds, particular skin for skateboard, backpack, gloo walls and more, costumes as well as premium bundles. All you need to do to claim them is to go to the official redemption website and submit the codes. The entire process has been explained below.

    There are some rules you must know as well. There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, however, one code can only be claimed once per player. These codes stay active for 12-18 hours and after that they expire. So, ensure to claim them early. Finally, some of these codes are region-restricted and may not work for you. To avoid this, just redeem as many codes as possible.

    Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can redeem them. Check today's codes below.

    V427K98RUCHZ

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    HNC95435FAGJ

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 21: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 21 Feb, 08:45 IST
