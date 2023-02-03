Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 3, 2023: Exotic bundles ready to be claimed

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 3: We are back again with more tips and tricks for Free Fire players who are trying to climb the ladder. When you're landing, we would recommend not jumping in the popular locations if you're not really good at close ranged combat. Instead, find an area in the outer circle of the map, where there are a bunch of houses where you can still find some weapons. Once you're armed, make your way towards the inner circle, but ensure your path has a series of buildings which you can loot and gain more ammo. This way, you are both likely to survive longer and are going to be more armed than the player who jumped in the middle and now has to avoid fights while hunting for an assault rifle.

And now, before we share more details on the redeem codes for the day and how to claim them, there is an announcement made by Garena Free Fire North America Twitter that you should know about. The tweet said, “Love and bullets are in the air. Let's kickoff the month of love with this Weapon Royale. Get the Parafal - Sickly Sweet with discounted spins”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 3

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, but before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

FGN9QQSV31XZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

ZRJAPH294KV5

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF11HHGCGK3B

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 3: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.