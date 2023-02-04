    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 4, 2023: Don't wait, grab these freebies now

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 4, 2023: Don't wait, grab these freebies now

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 4: Do not miss out on costumes, weapon crates, diamonds and more. Know how to claim them.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 09:32 IST
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 4: This is how you can redeem these codes to win amazing prizes. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 4: If you are a squad player and always get into fights over who should rush into an area and attack the enemies first, then you can say goodbye to your worries. Team matches always come with arguments on who will stake the area or hold the fort and often times nobody really wants to do a task that can lead to their elimination. But now, the game has figured out a unique way to solve this problem - Rock Paper Scissor. This new emote will now fairly determine who has to do the dirty laundry for the team. But it can only be found in Faded Wheel where you might have to spend diamonds. If you want these rewards for free, you might have to look into the redeem codes for the day.

    But before getting into the redeem codes, you should know that the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has just announced a new topup reward. The tweet said, “Lucky Topup offer. Get this Kitten backpack and receive extra luck in all of your matches”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 4

    The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

    First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

    VNY3MQWNKEGU

    U8S47JGJH5MG

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFIC33NTEUKA

    ZZATXB24QES8

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    SARG886AV5GR

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 4: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 09:31 IST
