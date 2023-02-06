    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 6, 2023: Get Defier's Anthem Bundle now; here's how

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 6, 2023: Get Defier's Anthem Bundle now; here's how

    Garena Free Fire players can grab several rewards including Defier's Anthem Bundle today. Check codes, events, other derails here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 08:49 IST
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    Check Garena Free Fire redeem codes, reward details here. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 6, 2023: Getting rewarded always encourages you for the betterment. And getting rewards by playing games not only makes your gaming experience fun but also keeps on bringing you back to the game. However, not all the games offer you free rewards, though you may be able to participate in events, but they too are occasional. In order to provide its players an exciting gaming experience, Garena Free Fire not only organises events on a continuous basis but also releases redeem codes on a daily basis. Here are the event details in which you can participate today.

    Garena Free Fire players have a chance to claim Defier's Anthem Bundle today. The last date to grab the same is February 7, 2023. All you need to do to get the bundle is visit the latest Faded Wheel. Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "If you're a rebel that challenges rules, Defier's Anthem Bundle is for you.. Visit the latest Faded Wheel now!"

    Players can also know that the latest Booyah pass is in the game. Players can venture themselves into the Fatal Fauna's territory and win rewards. "Latest Booyah Pass is here! Venture yourself into the Fatal Fauna's territory if you dare ..Which reward are you looking to add to your collection the most," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.

    Meanwhile, the latest set of redeem codes are also out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 6, 2023:

    FIIHQDR6GHYRU7

    F6CGVHNDERI6JY

    FGKVXIJUA76TQRE

    F12CV3HYFVTFVBH

    FXJDIRT8UGHVNCK

    FII876T5FRDE2CRF

    FG3YEHRFTXYUJDE

    FRBHFJTGKVIJU8X

    F7YGTFR5AQXFVGB

    F3UEJFYGCTXYHSD

    FKIEJUNXZIK8AU7

    FHYQGTFRD2CR3V

    FTGBYHUYGCTRXD

    FSBDHRJI39UJIE4

    F8IFO9IAU7YTQ52

    FYU8U6YYT2ATG7Y

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 6, 2023: How to claim freebies

    Step 1:

    Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
    Step 2:

    Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
    Step 3:

    Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
    Step 4:

    Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
    Step 5:

    The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 08:26 IST
