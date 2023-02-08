    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8, 2023: Cutthroat Candy Bundle can be yours

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8, 2023: Cutthroat Candy Bundle can be yours

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8: Find out how to get a ton of freebies via these redeem codes.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 09:27 IST
    Free Fire Max
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8: Know how to claim these rewards from the official redemption website. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8: It is the season of e-Love on Garena Free Fire. Yes, that's the theme of this week's event. And it comes with a ton of prizes and other winnable items. Players can spin the wheel and try to win cool outfits and weapon skins or just play the game and get tokens which can be exchanged for rewards. Even apart from that, there are special events where players can participate. Some of them include Friend Call Back, Hide and Seek, Valentine's Challenge, Royale Weekend, Find your love and more. So, do not forget to log in and play these exciting events. At the same time, make sure to claim your daily rewards as well.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced details around tokens. The tweet said, “Did someone say it's going to be a rewarding February? That's right! Complete daily missions to get tokens and exchange them for exciting prizes”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8

    The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

    First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    FF10617KGUF9

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF119MB3PFA5

    SARG886AV5GR

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    FF11DAKX4WH

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF11WFNPP956

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 09:26 IST
