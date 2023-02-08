Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8, 2023: Cutthroat Candy Bundle can be yours

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8: It is the season of e-Love on Garena Free Fire. Yes, that's the theme of this week's event. And it comes with a ton of prizes and other winnable items. Players can spin the wheel and try to win cool outfits and weapon skins or just play the game and get tokens which can be exchanged for rewards. Even apart from that, there are special events where players can participate. Some of them include Friend Call Back, Hide and Seek, Valentine's Challenge, Royale Weekend, Find your love and more. So, do not forget to log in and play these exciting events. At the same time, make sure to claim your daily rewards as well.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced details around tokens. The tweet said, “Did someone say it's going to be a rewarding February? That's right! Complete daily missions to get tokens and exchange them for exciting prizes”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8

The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

FFAC2YXE6RF2

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WH

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11WFNPP956

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.