Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8, 2023: Cutthroat Candy Bundle can be yours
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8: It is the season of e-Love on Garena Free Fire. Yes, that's the theme of this week's event. And it comes with a ton of prizes and other winnable items. Players can spin the wheel and try to win cool outfits and weapon skins or just play the game and get tokens which can be exchanged for rewards. Even apart from that, there are special events where players can participate. Some of them include Friend Call Back, Hide and Seek, Valentine's Challenge, Royale Weekend, Find your love and more. So, do not forget to log in and play these exciting events. At the same time, make sure to claim your daily rewards as well.
But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced details around tokens. The tweet said, “Did someone say it's going to be a rewarding February? That's right! Complete daily missions to get tokens and exchange them for exciting prizes”.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8
The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.
First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.
The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.
FFAC2YXE6RF2
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
FF11HHGCGK3B
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
W0JJAFV3TU5E
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11NJN5YS3E
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF119MB3PFA5
SARG886AV5GR
MCPTFNXZF4TA
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WH
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11WFNPP956
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 8: How to get free rewards
Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.
Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.
Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.
