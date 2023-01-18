Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 18: Win cool prizes during the Kami Festival

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 18: Don't forget to get your daily free rewards. Check how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 18: Currently, Free Fire is hosting its Kami Festival and is offering one of the coolest outfits in a long time, the Densho bundle, and players should try to grab them. And while it will be easy for those who spend money to buy diamonds, free-to-play players will likely miss out on it. But there is no need to worry, as you too can enjoy really cool and rare bundles and many other prizes today. And all you have to do is claim today's redeem codes and see what you end up with. The process is pretty simply but we have laid it out for you below. Check it out.

But before we get to there, Garena Free Fire North America has just posted the weekly schedule. It tweeted. “The new token wheel is coming this Friday, it's your chance to get the new Densho bundles and items! Don't sleep on the Phoenix bundles as well, available on Saturday and Monday”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 18

Coming to redeem codes, these are a 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the player community. Each code contains a mysterious reward which can range from various skins, costumes, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. All you need to do in order to claim them is to submit it to the official redemption website. But there are a couple of caveats you should know about.

While there is no limit to how many codes you can claim, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the player. The codes also come with an expiration deadline of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes might be region-restricted, so ensure redeeming as many as you can in order to stand a chance to win the best rewards of the day.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country can still claim these rewards. Check the codes below:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

2FG94YCW9VMV

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 18: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.