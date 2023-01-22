Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22, 2023: Check latest codes; visit new Token Wheel now

Garena Free Fire makes sure its players get a new set of events and programs to participate in and collect rewards. Along with the latest set of redeem codes, here is all you can get today.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22, 2023: Garena Free Fire redeem codes are released daily. However, the event the game organises is live only for a couple of days. If you like playing games, participating in the challenges and collecting rewards, Free Fire is something you will like playing. As per the latest details, the elder Gods have descended to Bermuda. Players need to visit the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power. Also, don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens.

Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "The Elder Gods have descended to Bermuda.. Vist the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power! Don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens." Free Fire players can know that the Big Head mode is also back in the game. Players will have to play at least 3 matches to get free rewards. It can be availed till January 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, the latest set of redeem codes are out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 22, 2023:

Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D

FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS

GEF8-B4N5-M6YK

OB98-7FD6-E5TR

AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI

ET5W-G345-T6YH

