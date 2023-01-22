    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22, 2023: Check latest codes; visit new Token Wheel now

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22, 2023: Check latest codes; visit new Token Wheel now

    Garena Free Fire makes sure its players get a new set of events and programs to participate in and collect rewards. Along with the latest set of redeem codes, here is all you can get today.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 09:12 IST
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22 released. Check it out here. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22, 2023: Garena Free Fire redeem codes are released daily. However, the event the game organises is live only for a couple of days. If you like playing games, participating in the challenges and collecting rewards, Free Fire is something you will like playing. As per the latest details, the elder Gods have descended to Bermuda. Players need to visit the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power. Also, don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens.

    Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "The Elder Gods have descended to Bermuda.. Vist the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power! Don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens." Free Fire players can know that the Big Head mode is also back in the game. Players will have to play at least 3 matches to get free rewards. It can be availed till January 29, 2023.

    Meanwhile, the latest set of redeem codes are out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 22, 2023:

    Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D

    FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS

    GEF8-B4N5-M6YK

    OB98-7FD6-E5TR

    AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI

    ET5W-G345-T6YH

    RGY1-TG4F-VBE4

    G5B6-NY3M-KU8H

    DCV3-BH4E-JRFI

    JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

    FY87-HYBT-VGFC

    VXSB-EN4K-56I9

    Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

    3EAW-QSD2-CV3G

    TER5-F43E-SWAS

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    JHGR-KIU7-HG45

    UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O

    SARG886AV5GR

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    FJK8-SL6W-Q203

    9ER8-FG7H-BYU4

    JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U

    Y54E-RF3G-BE4E

    JON9-8B7V-FY6D

    F6C5-X4SA-3QWE

    2DF3-GHRT-UG76

    5FD4-SQED-2FV3

    B4J5-TIY8-H765

    F4G5-TYH9-KJU7

    4VRB-5TJK-GY6H

    DR8S-F2VB-N4J5

    KTIY-8H76-B8V5

    CDRS-F5EV-456I

    FH3R-NF1B-VD8S

    A52E-Q12Q-6E3D

    SCX4-VB21-HD85

    EY64-5RF3-GB7D

    GD8H-JEUI-84I7

    6TRG-FBH4-NJCK

    IX8S-765Y-4QE2

    G6VT-5RSF-AV7W

    FV5S-GW7T-5TR4

    FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI

    87YD-G2TE-B4RJ

    5TYO-1H9J-I8NU

    F3U4-756T-GB8C

    NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M

    B7LV-O6DS-I876

    5QRE-2DC3-V4BR

    HTJG-IHB8-7V6C

    X5SA-4QER-2D3F

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22, 2023: Collect freebies now

    Step 1:

    Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
    Step 2:

    Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
    Step 3:

    Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
    Step 4:

    Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
    Step 5:

    The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 09:12 IST
