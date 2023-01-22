Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22, 2023: Check latest codes; visit new Token Wheel now
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22, 2023: Garena Free Fire redeem codes are released daily. However, the event the game organises is live only for a couple of days. If you like playing games, participating in the challenges and collecting rewards, Free Fire is something you will like playing. As per the latest details, the elder Gods have descended to Bermuda. Players need to visit the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power. Also, don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens.
Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "The Elder Gods have descended to Bermuda.. Vist the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power! Don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens." Free Fire players can know that the Big Head mode is also back in the game. Players will have to play at least 3 matches to get free rewards. It can be availed till January 29, 2023.
Meanwhile, the latest set of redeem codes are out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 22, 2023:
Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D
FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS
GEF8-B4N5-M6YK
OB98-7FD6-E5TR
AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI
ET5W-G345-T6YH
RGY1-TG4F-VBE4
G5B6-NY3M-KU8H
DCV3-BH4E-JRFI
JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ
FY87-HYBT-VGFC
VXSB-EN4K-56I9
Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS
3EAW-QSD2-CV3G
TER5-F43E-SWAS
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
JHGR-KIU7-HG45
UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
3IBBMSL7AK8G
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O
SARG886AV5GR
FF7MUY4ME6SC
FJK8-SL6W-Q203
9ER8-FG7H-BYU4
JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U
Y54E-RF3G-BE4E
JON9-8B7V-FY6D
F6C5-X4SA-3QWE
2DF3-GHRT-UG76
5FD4-SQED-2FV3
B4J5-TIY8-H765
F4G5-TYH9-KJU7
4VRB-5TJK-GY6H
DR8S-F2VB-N4J5
KTIY-8H76-B8V5
CDRS-F5EV-456I
FH3R-NF1B-VD8S
A52E-Q12Q-6E3D
SCX4-VB21-HD85
EY64-5RF3-GB7D
GD8H-JEUI-84I7
6TRG-FBH4-NJCK
IX8S-765Y-4QE2
G6VT-5RSF-AV7W
FV5S-GW7T-5TR4
FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI
87YD-G2TE-B4RJ
5TYO-1H9J-I8NU
F3U4-756T-GB8C
NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M
B7LV-O6DS-I876
5QRE-2DC3-V4BR
HTJG-IHB8-7V6C
X5SA-4QER-2D3F
Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.
