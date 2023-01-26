Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 26: From diamonds to skins, a lot to be won

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 26: If you're looking for new costumes, skins, weapons and diamonds, then know how to get them for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 26: If you're playing any invasion mode, we have a few tips for you which can help in your survival. The first is the obvious one. Always look for open area for fights, this helps you run around and create distance between you and the enemies. Also, try to be at a higher ground to get a better field of vision. Next is, pick the right weapon. Do not get weapons with high reload time or low damage. Third, make sure to always keep some structures between you and the enemies. This helps in you taking cover to heal. And finally, use these redeem codes to get some cool outfits for free and dazzle the zombies. Details below.

But before we get into redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced some special discount. The tweet said. “Go shopping with lucky discounts! The more you spend, the bigger discounts for the grand prize! Visit the Lucky Shop now and get these fancy bundles”.

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters where each of these codes contain a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenade, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can use these codes. Check the codes below.

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 26: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.