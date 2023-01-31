    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 31: End the month with cool freebies

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 31: End the month with cool freebies

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 31: Check out step by step guide to claim today’s bunch of rewards.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 31 2023, 09:15 IST
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 31: Here is how you can claim Garena Free Fire in-game items for free. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 31: Being a F2P (free to play) player in Garena Free Fire or any freemium game is difficult. Most of the cool reward that is supposed to be an incentive for playing and grinding in the game goes to the ones who are willing to spend real money. And as we know, doing that for everyone is just not possible. As a result, the game, becomes less fun for those who do not invest money into it. But if that is what is making you not enjoy this game, then all you need to do is check out these redeem codes and claim them to win some really fun rewards. How? Read on to find out.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new announcement around lucky flips. It tweeted, “The Roaring Gunfighter M1014 and AUG are guaranteed within 9 flips! Don't miss out on these weapons”. 

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 31

    These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

    There are some conditions that follows as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more number of codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

    Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can claim these rewards. Check the codes below:

    UBJH GNT6 M7KU

    N34M RTYO HNI8

    X4SW FGRH G76T

    Y374 UYH5 GB67

    Y374 UYH5 GB67

    Y7UL O80U 9J8H

    7GF6 D5TS REF3

    4G56 NYHK GFID

    FGHE U76T RFQB

    FT6Y GBTG VSRW

    NJKI 89UY 7GTV

    C3DS EBN4 M56K

    6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

    8S7W 65RF ERFG

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 31: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 09:13 IST
