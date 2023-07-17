Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 17: OB41 Advanced Server coming! Get freebies now

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 17: Have you registered for the Garena Free Fire OB41 Advanced Server yet? If not, then you should do so quickly as the Advanced Server could be released anytime soon! According to reports, the developers of the game will roll out the Advanced Server on July 21, and it is expected to remain available until August 7, giving players ample time to try out all the new features, modes and report the bugs and glitches.

Why should you play Advanced Server?

The developers of Garena Free Fire roll out the Advanced Server before a new update is made available to the public. This is done in order to test out all the new features, modes, and maps for any bugs or glitches. The public can download this by registering and downloading the Advanced Server. This gives players a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else!

While the Advanced Server APK can be downloaded from various platforms on the internet, an Activation Code is required to play the game. Therefore, players must register for the Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 Advanced Server to receive the Activation Code.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 17

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire have also been released. Do note that some codes are region-specific so they might not work in your area. You should try to redeem as many codes as possible to increase your chances of getting your hands on amazing freebies.

GCNVA2PDRGRZ XFW4Z6Q882WY HFNSJ6W74Z48 HHNAT6VKQ9R7 2FG94YCW9VMV 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 8F3QZKNTLWBZ V44ZZ5YY7CBS 4TPQRDQJHVP4 WD2ATK3ZEA55 E2F86ZREMK49 B3G7A22TWDR7X MCPW3D28VZD6 FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 17: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.