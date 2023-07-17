Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 17: OB41 Advanced Server coming! Get freebies now

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 17: OB41 Advanced Server coming! Get freebies now

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 17: In anticipation of the OB41 update, the Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire will go live soon. The latest redeem codes for the game have also been issued. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 06:26 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today
Garena Free Fire
1/6 Garena Free Fire is approaching its 5-year anniversary and it is making the developers as well as the players excited! Garena North America tweeted, “We're getting amped up just thinking about our 5th Anniversary celebrations arriving in just one month! 🔥 With tons of exciting in-game events lined up, we can't wait to bring the biggest party ever to everyone! 🎉” (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
2/6 To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
3/6 Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
4/6 When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more. (ff.garena.com)
Garena
5/6 Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
6/6 Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 28: FKJH BNJK OPOL, FMKL POIU YTFD, JCDK CNJE 5RTR, FDRD SASE RTYH, FU821 OUYT RDVB, FHBV CDFQ WERT, FMKI 88YT GFD8, KLLP DJHD DBJD, EDXX DSZS SDFG, HDFH DNBH NDJL, VFGV JMCK DMHN, NDJD FBGJ FJFK, ERTY HJNB VCDS, F10IU JHGV CDSE, F7UI JHBG FDFR, FXCV BNMK DSXC, F0KM JNBV CXSD. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 17 are live. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 17: Have you registered for the Garena Free Fire OB41 Advanced Server yet? If not, then you should do so quickly as the Advanced Server could be released anytime soon! According to reports, the developers of the game will roll out the Advanced Server on July 21, and it is expected to remain available until August 7, giving players ample time to try out all the new features, modes and report the bugs and glitches.

Why should you play Advanced Server?

The developers of Garena Free Fire roll out the Advanced Server before a new update is made available to the public. This is done in order to test out all the new features, modes, and maps for any bugs or glitches. The public can download this by registering and downloading the Advanced Server. This gives players a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else!

While the Advanced Server APK can be downloaded from various platforms on the internet, an Activation Code is required to play the game. Therefore, players must register for the Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 Advanced Server to receive the Activation Code.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 17

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire have also been released. Do note that some codes are region-specific so they might not work in your area. You should try to redeem as many codes as possible to increase your chances of getting your hands on amazing freebies.

  1. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  2. XFW4Z6Q882WY
  3. HFNSJ6W74Z48
  4. HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  5. 2FG94YCW9VMV
  6. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  7. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  8. V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  9. 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  10. WD2ATK3ZEA55
  11. E2F86ZREMK49
  12. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  13. MCPW3D28VZD6
  14. FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 17: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 06:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets