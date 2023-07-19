Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 19: Grab Electrify Bunny Gloo Wall this way!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 19: The developers of Garena Free Fire introduced the Bunny Ring event on July 17 and it will end on July 30, giving players ample time to collect the event-related rewards. It is yet another event that has been launched to keep Garena Free Fire players hooked to the game. As part of the Bunny Ring event, players can get their hands on amazing items such as Electrify Bunny Bike, Electrify Bunny Loot Box, Electrify Bunny Skyboard, Bunny's Order Pan, and Electrify Bunny Gloo Wall among other rewards. Here's how you can grab them.

How to play Bunny Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX players will need to make spins using diamonds to earn a reward, and each spin costs 9 diamonds. If you wish to make multiple spins, you can do that by spending 9- diamonds, which will earn you one extra spin for free. You can also get up to 200 Bunny Ears Tokens in the prize pool, which can be exchanged for the rewards you desire.

So, if you haven't spun yet, then go ahead and give it a try!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 19

FF11NJN5YS3E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 19: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.