Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 23, 2023: Get ready for the Demon Slayer collaboration

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 23: Do not miss out on today’s amazing rewards. Check how to claim these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 06:47 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 23: Know the step-by-step guide to win free rewards in the Free Fire. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 23: Know the step-by-step guide to win free rewards in the Free Fire. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 23: August is going to be a fun month for gamers because Free Fire will bring yet another exciting collaboration. This time, characters from the popular anime series Demon Slayer will enter the game world. The upcoming OB41 update is expected to add this collaboration and along with it, new skins, weapons, accessories, gloo walls, and much more. But if you cannot wait that long, you can simply redeem today's codes and win exciting prizes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 23

Coming to redeem codes, these are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the player community. Each code contains a mysterious reward which can range from various skins, costumes, pets, diamond vouchers, and even premium bundles. All you need to do in order to claim them is to submit them to the official redemption website. But there are a couple of caveats you should know about.

While there is no limit to how many codes you can claim, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the player. The codes also come with an expiration deadline of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes might be region-restricted, so ensure redeeming as many as you can in order to stand a chance to win the best rewards of the day.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country can still claim these rewards. Check the codes below:

  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 23: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 06:47 IST
