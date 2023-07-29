Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 28, 2023: Chance to win the Mythos Fist

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 28: There is a great opportunity for fans to win the Mythos Fist. The game has added this latest addition to its new Moco Store as a part of Luck Royale. There are other collectibles to win as well, and the Mythos Fist is the grand prize. So, if you have diamonds lying around, you can spin the wheel to try and win it. But if you are a free-to-play player, then there is one more way for you to win it and that goes through today's redeem codes. Try your luck and you might just win it alongside exciting skins, weapons, pets, diamond vouchers, and more. Let us take a look.

Redeem codes for July 28

There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 28: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

So, today, you have a great opportunity to not only win the Mythos Fist but also exciting new bundles and skins. Make sure to check again tomorrow for more free rewards.