Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 3: Grab exclusive rewards with Cubes Secret Event!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 3: The 6th anniversary of Garena Free Fire is finally approaching and the game developers are celebrating the joyous occasion with the Cubes Secret Event! This special event gives players a chance to get their hands on the Riptide Trailblazer Bundle, gold, and more rewards. The Cubes Secret Event was announced on June 30 and it will go on till July 6. Thus, players have just a few more days to grab amazing prizes through this event.

Cubes Secret Event

To win prizes, players need to collect colour chips and exchange them for rewards. These chips can be obtained by playing the Bermuda Map and upon entering, Garena Free Fire players will see the colour chip locations on the map which they can collect in exchange for in-game rewards.

Apart from the Riptide Trailblazer Bundle, players can also win 4 Pet Food, 100 Gold, 1 Bonfire, and 1 Diamond Royale Voucher. So, don't miss out on these amazing rewards. Log in and start playing the Cubes Secret Event in Garena Free Fire!

While these limited-time events are a great way to get free rewards, they are seldom rolled out. If you want to get your hands on freebies on a regular basis, then check out the free redeem codes that are issued daily. You can get premium bundles, diamonds, weapons, and character skins for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FFCMCPSJ99S3 XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2 FAGTFQRDE1XCF FFCMCPSBN9CU BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 3: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.