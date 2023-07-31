Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 31: OB41 update coming soon!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 31: OB41 update coming soon!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 31: With the Garena Free Fire OB41 update expected soon, you can change the appearance of your character as well as your weapon skins with cosmetic updates. Know how to grab them for free with Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 06:44 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 31: The OB41 update for Garena Free Fire is set to arrive soon as details about the release schedule have been made official. If you're an avid Garena Free Fire player, then you must have the latest version of the game downloaded to take advantage of all the new features, weapons, vehicles, and maps. In anticipation of the update, the OB41 Advanced Server for Garena Free Fire was made available in July, giving select players a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else, along with reporting bugs and glitches in the game.

Garena Free Fire OB41 update

The next update for Garena Free Fire will arrive on August 10. The OB41 update is expected to bring several UI changes to the game. There will be tweaks to characters such as Nairi, Shani, Skyler, Andrew, Moco, Antonio, and more, along with a new character called Suzy that will have Money Mark ability. Apart from that, the FAMAS assault rifle will also receive an update.

With the Garena Free Fire OB41 update expected soon, you can change the appearance of your character as well as your weapon skins with cosmetic updates. While you can purchase them through the in-game store, Garena Free Fire allows you to grab them for free with redeem codes. You can get your hands on emotes, weapon skins, and character skins without paying anything!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • PCNF5CQBAJLK
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 31: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 06:43 IST
