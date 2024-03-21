Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 21: Know how to get a Modern Jazz Jacket and other rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 21: The season of color and joy is here and Free Fire has been actively celebrating the Holi season by introducing several events. Such gaming events enable players to enjoy the festival in their gaming arena as well and that is what makes Battle Royale games even more interesting. If you are someone who wants to explore events then you can check out the newly announced Free Fire events such as the Parafal Royale event, Holi Royal event, and much more to grab exciting gifts and rewards. Also, check how you can get the new Modern Jazz Jacket.

Free Fire announced a new event called Parafal Royale event in which players can get their hands on a variety of in-game items including the Modern Jazz Jacket. If you like to collect a stylish gaming wardrobe then this new jacket is a must-have to revamp your style. To get the jacket, go to the event page and spin to get your hands on the event rewards. Note that spinning will not guarantee that you will get your desired rewards, therefore, you may have to spin a few times. One spin will cost players 20 diamonds, therefore you must have enough diamonds to make multiple spins. Also, if you want rewards and items for free then check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes here.

FTY73WEFBGCDRT4R

FVSRE5TGY6R5RWFV

F45BN6JYIH8U76YT

FY4G5TIFUYHSUYH7

Y6VTGFVSBNEJIR45

F86TUYHGNJKIA87Q

Step 1: Log in to your official Garena Free Fire account first. Avoid using the guest account when you want to redeem codes for rewards.

Step 2: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire where you can redeem the codes. Make sure to avoid suspicious websites.

Step 3: Now, you will be directed to the home page where you will have to log in using Google, Facebook, VK, and other accounts

Step 4: Once you are successfully logged in, you will now be directed to the page where you will be able to enter the Free Fire redemption code.

Step 5: In the last step, press the “OK” button so you can receive your rewards via in-game mail within 24 hours.

