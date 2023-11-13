Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 13: Did you get the chance to grab amazing Diwali-themed rewards as part of the special campaign in Garena Free Fire? If not, this could be your last chance! Another event called Free Fire Diwali Carnival is live in the game which allows players to grab amazing rewards including bundles, gloo walls, emotes, skins, crates, and more. It is the latest event in the game after the Diwali Pass and the Magic Cube which were rolled out earlier this month. Check out the details of this event below.

Free Fire Diwali Carnival

Although Diwali has passed, gamers can still take advantage of this event celebrating the festival of lights. The event is live until November 26, giving players ample time to get their hands on all the rewards. There are five distinct categories - Collection, Gun skins, Fashion, Other weapons, and Mystery items. Players must spend diamonds to spin, which will earn them rewards. They can choose to make one spin or five simultaneously. The cost of each spin differs depending on the category.

As part of this event, the top rewards offered are the Sunrise Triolight Bundle, Metallic Circalight Bundle, Goldom Ghost Bundle, Magma Hexalight Bundle, Venom Soldier Bundle, MP5 Rouge Lava, Woodpecker Deity Warcry, XM8 Toxic Pumpkin, Ground Punch, Kungfu Tigers, Brassy Core and many more. It is one of the most expansive events of the year!

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to spend or purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FGHUBNVMKXO9I8

FU7YWTG23H4J5R

FKGOHI8U7VY6CT

FRFSVWEB34NM95

FTKYGIHU7BY6VT

FGCFDSBEHJR45U

F6TYJHGKVI87UY

FAHJQWK3I4U57Y

FTGFHJSGRY63T4

FF56YRGTYH9673

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 13: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.