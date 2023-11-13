Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 13: Grab Venom Soldier Bundle and many more!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 13: Grab Venom Soldier Bundle and many more!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 13: Players can get their hands on the amazing Venom Soldier Bundle, and other rewards as part of the new Free Fire Diwali Carnival! Also check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 08:40 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Get freebies in the game! Know how. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 13: Did you get the chance to grab amazing Diwali-themed rewards as part of the special campaign in Garena Free Fire? If not, this could be your last chance! Another event called Free Fire Diwali Carnival is live in the game which allows players to grab amazing rewards including bundles, gloo walls, emotes, skins, crates, and more. It is the latest event in the game after the Diwali Pass and the Magic Cube which were rolled out earlier this month. Check out the details of this event below.

Free Fire Diwali Carnival

Although Diwali has passed, gamers can still take advantage of this event celebrating the festival of lights. The event is live until November 26, giving players ample time to get their hands on all the rewards. There are five distinct categories - Collection, Gun skins, Fashion, Other weapons, and Mystery items. Players must spend diamonds to spin, which will earn them rewards. They can choose to make one spin or five simultaneously. The cost of each spin differs depending on the category.

As part of this event, the top rewards offered are the Sunrise Triolight Bundle, Metallic Circalight Bundle, Goldom Ghost Bundle, Magma Hexalight Bundle, Venom Soldier Bundle, MP5 Rouge Lava, Woodpecker Deity Warcry, XM8 Toxic Pumpkin, Ground Punch, Kungfu Tigers, Brassy Core and many more. It is one of the most expansive events of the year!

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to spend or purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FGHUBNVMKXO9I8

FU7YWTG23H4J5R

FKGOHI8U7VY6CT

FRFSVWEB34NM95

FTKYGIHU7BY6VT

FGCFDSBEHJR45U

F6TYJHGKVI87UY

FAHJQWK3I4U57Y

FTGFHJSGRY63T4

FF56YRGTYH9673

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 13: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 08:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon