Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 15: Win double Diamonds with 100% Bonus Top-up event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 15: Now, you can grab Diamonds for free with the Garena Bonus Top-Up event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 09:06 IST
There are only two days left for this Garena Bonus Top-Up event. Grab the rewards before November 17. (ff.garena.com)
There are only two days left for this Garena Bonus Top-Up event. Grab the rewards before November 17. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 15: This year Garena has introduced multiple events during the festival season, to engage the players and keep them entertained. Recently, a 100% bonus top-up event was introduced in Garena Free Fire On the special occasion of Diwali. In this event, you can earn double diamonds by participating in the bonus top-up event. This event was added on 11 November 2023 and will run until 17 November 2023. This means you have only 2 days left to make full use of this event. Here are the bonuses available in the 100% Bonus Top-up Event:

On purchasing 100 Diamonds you will get 100 Diamonds for free.

On purchasing 300 diamonds you will get 200 free diamonds.

On purchasing 500 Diamonds you will get 200 Diamonds for free.

You will get 500 free diamonds on the purchase of 1,000 diamonds.

You will get 1000 free diamonds on the purchase of 2,000 diamonds.

Apart from this, you can also win various rewards by availing daily redeem codes. Please keep in mind that you have to redeem daily codes early as possible as they will not work after a certain period of time. Check out today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes:

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 15

  • GGHHENKOPT56
  • GHTARTYUOI76
  • AWTULLOIVG6H
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  • QERTG56YUPKH
  • OP8HVMNGRDAE
  • MKHGVRAW34RT
  • DINDNOFNJDND6H
  • 6U5WSRTBMGDS
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • ZFIXDVTSLSC
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • JGFHFGHBGYG341

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 15: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 09:06 IST
