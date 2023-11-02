Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 2: Booyah Pass for November is LIVE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 2: With the OB42 Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire now live, it is an exciting time to be a player. This means the OB42 update is not far away, and it should bring excited new features to the game. Another month also means a new Booyah Pass in Garena Free Fire. In October, the developers of the game offered Fishing Frenzy-themed rewards. Now, the Booyah Pass for November is now live with another batch of exciting items to obtain.

Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass: Details

For the unaware, the Booyah pass is introduced in Garena Free Fire on a monthly basis and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles. The rewards for November's Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire. This month's theme is Rise of Puppets. Cool Puppet Skyboard, Rise of the Puppets Banner, Not Your Puppet Mask, Puppet Blind Loot Box, and Puppet Strike Woodpecker are the top rewards that you can get your hands on.

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

So, head over to Garena Free Fire and obtain the Booyah Pass for November now! If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 2

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

F2UJT78KI7YI8CR

FXDCSVBWJI4U8YH

F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH

FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ

FKFJJJY7UNGF5RF

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.