Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 23: Check Weekly Agenda items!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 23: In Garena Free Fire, players must survive till the end to become the lone winner. To aid in their quest, players can take advantage of the various in-game items available in the shop. Moreover, the developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda.

Garena Free Fire: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire, players can get their hands on in-game items such as the new SCAR gun, Monster Transforming Sports Car, a monster-themed emote, and more. The game has also revealed that the Free Fire World Series 2023 appearance will also be available to the players!

The official page of Garena North America posted on X, “Join the #MonstrousAttack with the firing speed of the new SCAR, a beastly EMOTE, and cruise Bermuda with the Monster Transforming Sports Car. Become dangerous and dress in glory with the special #FFWS2023 appearance!”

Moving on to the redeem codes, know that there are several rules that need to be followed. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Furthermore, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 23

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

FN5TKYLHROVMKLS

FOE497MURKT6LOBI

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK

FL5O9YHD87BYVTC

FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7

FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 23: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.