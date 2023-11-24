Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: Want to get amazing items? Check Booyah Pass rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: Want to get amazing items? Check Booyah Pass rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: If you’ve not taken a look at the Booyah Pass for November, then there are only a few days remaining to do so! Also check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes to get your hands on free items.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 09:31 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: Check the step-by-step guide to claim the rewards in the game. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: In the last few days, Garena Free Fire players have had amazing opportunities to get their hands on amazing in-game items such as Evo Vault Gun skins, Ghost Criminal Facepaint, Trogan Gun Skin, and more. But have you checked the S11 Booyah Pass yet? With the month of November coming to an end, there are only a few days remaining for Garena Free Fire players to obtain all the Booyah Pass items. Players can grab the free pass to get these rewards for free or pay an amount to get the premium pass, which unlocks special rewards.

Check out the details of November's Booyah Pass below.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 24

Garena Free Fire: November 24 Booyah Pass details

The rewards for November's Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire. This month's theme is Rise of Puppets. Cool Puppet Skyboard, Rise of the Puppets Banner, Not Your Puppet Mask, Puppet Blind Loot Box, and Puppet Strike Woodpecker are the top free rewards that you can get your hands on.

The premium rewards include Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate, Marionette Fantasy Bundle, Puppet Kit Skyboard, BP S11 Tokens, and more. It is important to know that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FUTYJTI78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 09:31 IST
    Icon