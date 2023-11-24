Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: Want to get amazing items? Check Booyah Pass rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: In the last few days, Garena Free Fire players have had amazing opportunities to get their hands on amazing in-game items such as Evo Vault Gun skins, Ghost Criminal Facepaint, Trogan Gun Skin, and more. But have you checked the S11 Booyah Pass yet? With the month of November coming to an end, there are only a few days remaining for Garena Free Fire players to obtain all the Booyah Pass items. Players can grab the free pass to get these rewards for free or pay an amount to get the premium pass, which unlocks special rewards.

Check out the details of November's Booyah Pass below.

Garena Free Fire: November 24 Booyah Pass details

The rewards for November's Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire. This month's theme is Rise of Puppets. Cool Puppet Skyboard, Rise of the Puppets Banner, Not Your Puppet Mask, Puppet Blind Loot Box, and Puppet Strike Woodpecker are the top free rewards that you can get your hands on.

The premium rewards include Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate, Marionette Fantasy Bundle, Puppet Kit Skyboard, BP S11 Tokens, and more. It is important to know that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FUTYJTI78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.