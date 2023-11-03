Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 3: Nab Diwali-themed rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 3: The developers of Garena Free Fire have rolled out several in-game events that players can take advantage of to get their hands on unique rewards! Most of these events require achieving certain milestones in the game. Moreover, the OB42 Advanced Server has also gone live, offering several new in-game items such as Mini Turret, UAV-Lite, Portal Go, and more. Recently, Garena Free Fire has also announced its special Diwali campaign as part of which, players can earn special rewards! Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire: Diwali rewards

Celebrating the festival of lights, Garena Free Fire has launched a special Diwali event offering special rewards. The event has already kicked off on November 1 and will go on till November 16, giving players ample time to obtain all the rewards. One of the top rewards offered is the Divine Warrior Bundle. To grab it, players must beat the enemy. This bundle can be obtained until November 16.

Another Magic Cube Event is also set to go live from November 10 to November 13. Announcing this event, the official account of Garena Free Fire India wrote on Instagram, “Get ready to light up your game this Diwali! From November 1st to 16th, immerse yourself in the celebrations with our spectacular Diwali event. Claim your share of FREE rewards, including the awesome Divine Warrior Bundle, coveted Magic Cube, Desert Reptile Gloo Wall, exclusive Diwali 2023 avatar and banner and many more!”

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 3: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.