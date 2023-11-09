Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 9: Get your hands on Diwali-themed rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 9: With Diwali just around the corner, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on special Diwali-themed rewards in the game! Recently, the game's developers introduced a Diwali-themed Free Fire Lucky Wheel which brought the Free Spirit Bundle, Stereo Noisemaker Bundle, King Boxer Bundle, Fury Senior Bundle, and Griffin Bundle to the game. Now, a second campaign has gone live, offering another batch of special rewards. Check out what's new.

Diwali Luck Royale

As part of the Diwali Luck Royale, players can grab nab special rewards for a limited time. In these events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend gold to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more gold you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 1000 gold, while you can make 10+1 spins by spending 10000 diamonds. This time, players can also make spins using special Diwali vouchers which are available as mission drops.

Players can draw from a prize pool including the Bobble Dance emote, Kongfu emote, Roaring Knight Mask, Roaring Knight Shoes, Roaring Knight Top, Desi Gangster Mask, Desi Gangster Head, Desi Gangster Bottom, Desi Gangster Top, The Golden Tiger Avatar, Magnificent Mayur Loot Box, Armor Crate, and more! So, what are you waiting for? Check out the top prizes in the Diwali Luck Royale!

Apart from such limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 9

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.