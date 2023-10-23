Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 23: Spin and win thrilling rewards from the Garena UMP x AWM Ring event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 23: Spin and win thrilling rewards from the Garena UMP x AWM Ring event

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 23: Participate in Garena UMP x AWM Ring event and get exciting freebies

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 09:55 IST
Players can also get amazing rewards with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 23.
Players can also get amazing rewards with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 23. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 23: Garena Free Fire rolls out Luck Royale events periodically, and the latest addition is the "UMP x AWM Ring" event. This event commenced on October 21, 2023, and will continue until November 3, 2023, offering players ample time to participate and acquire exclusive gun skins. However, in order to participate in this event, you will have to spend some diamonds.

During the UMP x AWM Ring event, each spin costs 20 diamonds, and players have the option to conduct 10+1 spins for a total of 200 diamonds. The potential rewards include various amounts of Universal Ring Tokens, UMP – Tiger Papercut Skin, UMP – Gatos Papercut Skin, AWM – Mossy Vinehorn Skin, and AWM – Iron Etherhorn Skin. It's important to note that the outcome of these spins relies entirely on luck, with no guarantee of obtaining the main prizes within a specific number of spins.

Additionally, Garena releases daily redeem codes that offer valuable in-game rewards. These codes, however, have a limited validity period, so it's essential to promptly redeem them. To stay updated on the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes, players should regularly check for new codes and make use of them before they expire.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 23

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 23: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 09:55 IST
    Icon