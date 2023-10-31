Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 31: Win Evo Gun skins this way!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 31: Despite not being available in India, Garena Free Fire continues to offer various events in which players can take part and get their hands on amazing rewards. Recently, the latest Angelic Ring Luck Royale went live in the game, giving players a chance to win items such as Justice Glow Gloo Wall, Justice's Wings Katana, Angelic Edge Mask, and more. Now, another Luck Royale event is live in the game, and it offers players an opportunity to get exciting evo gun skins! Check out all the details below.

Evo Vault Luck Royale

In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 10+1 spins by spending 200 diamonds.

As part of the Evo Vault Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting weapon skins such as Groza Bang! Popblaster, Thomson Cindered Colossus, FAMAS Demonic Grin, and M1887 Sterling Conqueror. Apart from these items, players can also win the Luck Royale Voucher, Gold Royale Voucher, Armor Crates, and more. If any item gets repeated, you can exchange it for Luck Royale tokens. Check out the game here.

Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 31

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

MCPTFNXZF4TA

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 31: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.