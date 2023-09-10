Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: Arm Wave Emote and more up for grabs today

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: Arm Wave Emote and more up for grabs today

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for September 10: Garena's latest event is offering free emotes and exciting rewards; here's how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 10 2023, 07:09 IST
Garena Free Fire
Grab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 10. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Grab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 10. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: If you are a fan of the Garena Free Fire game, you're in for a treat! Garena frequently comes up with fun ways to surprise and reward its loyal players. Right now, there's an exciting event happening, and it started on September 5, 2023.

In this event, you have the chance to score cool rewards, like the Arm Wave emote, as well as vouchers and in-game money. But how do you get these goodies?

All you need to do is play a certain number of ranked matches in the game before September 18, 2023. The more matches you play, the more rewards you can grab. And guess what? Even if you already have the Arm Wave emote, you can choose to get 5x Gold Royale Vouchers instead.

To unlock the Arm Wave emote and other awesome rewards, here's what you need to do:

1. Play 10 BR or CS ranked matches to get 2000x Gold.

2. Compete in 20 BR or CS ranked matches to earn 3x Luck Royale Vouchers (these are good until October 31, 2023).

3. Brave 30 BR or CS ranked matches to claim the Arm Wave emote or 5x Gold Royale Vouchers (also valid until October 31, 2023).

These rewards are super valuable because emotes in Free Fire usually cost in-game money. But in this event, you can get them for free! So, make sure to meet the requirements before the event ends.

Getting your rewards is a piece of cake. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and go to the Events section by clicking on the Events icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: In the "Path to Victory" section, find and tap on the "Free Emote" event to enter the event hub.

Step 3: Finally, tap the "Claim" button next to the rewards you want, and they'll be added to your in-game stash. To use the Arm Wave emote, go to the Vault section.

In addition, Garena often releases new redeem codes, but remember, they do not last forever. So, be quick to grab them and score some awesome in-game rewards. Do note that they are free!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

  • FF3LITIL9YOGFA
  • FUYWTGE3JFUI8U
  • FYTGSWERTUI5J2
  • FHG5R56Y7U8IKJ
  • FHG5F25T6Y7U8I
  • F9O0KJHGFDSAQ2
  • FWERTGBVCFDERF
  • FGHYT40RTG5652
  • F5GT56YUJK2MH5
  • FGFDX2SAQW23E4
  • FRTYUIOLKJH2GF
  • FRT6Y7U8IKOL52
  • FMNBGFD5E4R541
  • F6YKOL98U7Y52G
  • F032UYY21J56Y8
  • F47J77J58FY2JH
  • FFT76YJ76U456U

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: Here's how to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit "Rewards Redemption Site" at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 07:09 IST

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 07:09 IST
