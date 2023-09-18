Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 18: Win free rewards, but be quick about it

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 18: Win free rewards, but be quick about it

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for September 18: A number of great rewards are waiting for you, just check and grab today’s redeem codes quickly.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 06:36 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Win freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 18 (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 18: Are you also a Garena Free Fire fan? People from all over the world are fascinated by this online game because of the amazing thrills that it provides. In addition, various events organized by Garena Free Fire keep players hooked to the game and keep attracting more users. Notably, Garena has recently launched its Free Fire Moco Store. With this event, you can get various opportunities to earn fist skins along with another bonus item. The rewards may include a pet, a loot box, or a backpack. Garena is providing an entire library to choose your rewards. This event began today September 17, 2023. You can collect the rewards till September 30, 2023. Fist skins are the highlights of this event. In order to enhance your gaming experience, you can redeem daily codes for Free Fire. Take a look at today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire below:

Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 18

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

K3B6R8Y2T7M

X6N4P7A2F8C1

XUW3FNK7AV3N

L9D1V0W5Q8Z2

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FF11NJN5YS3E

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 18: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit "Rewards Redemption Site" at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

Do note that Garena Free Fire was banned in India because of security concerns, but it has announced that it will be making a comeback as Free Fire India soon. The release date will be announced soon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 06:36 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’
Windows 11 snipping tool
Windows 11 Snipping tool just got even more awesome with this new trick
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 10th anniversary today, and gamers hope for GTA 6 release date surprise
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon