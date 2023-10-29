Icon
Home How To Google adds Weather service with alarm forecast to Android 14, Pixel 8

Google adds Weather service with alarm forecast to Android 14, Pixel 8

Google Clock 7.6 has been introduced with a new feature called weather service.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 29 2023, 18:38 IST
Icon
Google Pay launches 5 new lending products for consumers and merchants in India; Know them all
Google Pixel 8
1/6 At the Google for India 2023 event, the tech giant announced multiple India-centric announcements, ranging from AI, online safety, accessibility to small businesses, to Pixel phones. Google also launched 5 different lending products in India for both consumers and merchants by collaborating with banks and NBFCs. These credit services are aimed at addressing the credit gap in India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Earlier this year, Google Pay added the facility to add Rupay credit cards to the app, and using them to seamlessly make payments via UPI.  Extending this functionality further, in collaboration with its PSP ICICI Bank, users can now avail credit lines from banks on UPI, and use it to make payments via Google Pay in the same way that they would with a UPI payment.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Personal loans have been available on Google Pay for the last few years in collaboration with its partner DMI Finance. This portfolio is expanding with Axis Bank making its personal loans available on Google Pay, with more partners to follow shortly.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Expanding the portfolio of merchant loans: On the merchant side, Google announced its new partnership with ICICI Bank and seamless repeat loans powered by Indifi.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Merchants often require smaller ticket loans and simpler repayment options. To address this, Google Pay is enabling on its platform, sachet loans in collaboration with DMI Finance. These start as low as Rs. 15000 and can be repaid with easy repayment options starting at just Rs. 111. This offering is aimed at bringing ease and convenience to SMBs.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Google Pay is enabling a credit line for merchants in partnership with ePayLater. This product will help solve the working capital requirements of merchants. Merchants can use this line across all online and offline distributors to buy their stock and supplies and grow their business.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 8
icon View all Images
Weather service feature is only available on the Google Pixel 8 series and smartphones with Android 14 QPR1 Beta program. (Google )

With the introduction of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google also introduced the Android 14. These newly introduced devices were the first to pack Android 14. Now, Google is rolling out new and exciting features for the Android 14 devices. Some of these features include generative AI wallpaper, customization picker, Health Connect, and more. This week Google Clock 7.6 was made available to users with the integration of the Pixel Watch alarm. Now, another feature has been added to the Google Clock. Let's delve into the details of this feature.

Google Clock 7.6 Weather Integration

You can get Weather service with an alarm forecast now. You will get a full-screen weather forecast after your alarm goes off. This feature is able to note the current temperature and condition and full-day temperature expectations. Along with this, you can also check the next day's weather expectations, 9to5 to Google reports. The weather integration feature of the Google Clock 7.6 has been rolled out to a wider audience. However, it is not available to all users yet. The Google Clock integration is powered by a feature called Weather Service. This feature can only be seen on the Google Pixel 8 series and smartphones with Android 14 QPR1.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to use new weather feature?

In order to get this new weather feature in your Google Pixel 8 series, follow the steps below:

1- Go to the Clock Tab in your Google Pixel 8 smartphone.

2- In this tab you will find the current temperature and minimum and maximum temperature.

3- To add the weather of your region, tap on ‘Add local weather'. For, this you have to allow the location permission.

4- You will find both the clock and the weather at the top of your smartphone screen. This feature has been introduced as a part of the Google Clock 7.6 upgrade.

If you have a lot of space on your smartphone screen, you can find this information on the Clock's World widget.

Change temperature settings

1- If you want to change the temperature units, you can go to the settings app.

2- In settings, go to the clock, then tap on ‘change temperature units'.

3- At the next step, you will find a regional preference page and you can switch to Fahrenheit or Celcius, depending on your choice.

4- Please keep in mind that you will not be able to disable the weather integration once enabled, since this feature has not been introduced yet.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 18:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon