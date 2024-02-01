Icon
Google Circle to Search now available on Pixel 8 series - just circle or scribble to search

Google Circle to Search feature is now live on Google Pixel 8 smartphones globally, revolutionizing on-the-fly searches within apps. It is available to Samsung Galaxy S24 users too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 01 2024, 17:31 IST
Google Circle to Search has been rolled out globally on Google Pixel 8 smartphones, enabling users to seamlessly search within apps using AI.
Google Circle to Search has been rolled out globally on Google Pixel 8 smartphones, enabling users to seamlessly search within apps using AI.

The Google Circle to Search feature has been successfully implemented on the Google Pixel 8 series smartphones, following its initial introduction on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The tech giant had assured users that the feature would extend to the Google Pixel 8 series and it has now commenced its global rollout.

Circle to Search builds upon Google's multisearch tool, which combines image searches with textual queries within the Google app. This functionality is not only available on Samsung Galaxy S24 phones but has been seamlessly integrated into the Pixel 8 series. Users can now conveniently perform searches within various apps by circling, scribbling, or highlighting content, allowing them to acquire additional information directly.

A notable enhancement is the incorporation of generative AI for real-time searches within other Android apps. Instead of transferring images or screenshots to the Google app, users can initiate a search by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar from within any app. Subsequently, they can highlight the content of interest and refine the search using a text prompt. A card will display relevant information, and users can dismiss it when they are finished.

Global Accessibility and User Experiences

While the global availability of Circle to Search on all Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro devices is not instantaneous, several Reddit users have reported successful access to the feature. Interestingly, there appears to be no prerequisite for a specific Google app update or system update via the Play Store, suggesting that the feature activation is likely facilitated by a server-side switch. However, some users have indicated that a Google app update from the Play Store enabled Circle to Search for them, underscoring the variability in its rollout.

Users worldwide, including those in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States, have reported successful access to the Circle to Search feature. This expansion showcases Google's commitment to offering its diverse user base an enhanced search experience.

Circle to Search vs. Traditional Methods

Notably, Circle to Search represents an evolutionary step in Google's integrated search features. Unlike the previous method where users had to exit an app partially before initiating a search, Circle to Search streamlines the process, making it more intuitive and easily accessible. The feature aligns with Google's ongoing efforts to enhance user interaction and search capabilities within the Android ecosystem.

First Published Date: 01 Feb, 17:29 IST
