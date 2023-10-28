Icon
Home How To Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Know how to capture screenshots on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max using simple methods.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 17:51 IST
Know how to effortlessly take screenshots on your iPhone 14 series. (Pexels)

Have you switched to the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max from an older iPhone or an Android phone? If so, you might be wondering how to capture a screenshot on your new device. Don't worry; we've got you covered with a simple guide.

Taking Screenshots on iPhones with a Home Button

If you had an older iPhone with a home button, you probably know how to take a screenshot – just press the home button and the side button together. But the iPhone 14 series doesn't have a home button, so here's how to do it:

Method 1: Using Buttons

To capture a screenshot on your iPhone 14, you will need to use two buttons on the sides of your device. Follow these steps:

1. Locate the volume up button on the left side of your phone.

2. Find the Side button on the right side of your phone.

3. Simultaneously press and hold the volume up button and the Side button.

4. If you did it correctly, you will hear a camera shutter sound (unless your phone is on silent), and a small preview of the screenshot will appear in the lower-left corner of your screen.

5. You can tap on the preview to open and edit the screenshot, or you can swipe left to dismiss it.

Method 2: Using Face ID

If you're using Face ID on your iPhone 14, you can take a screenshot like this:

1. Press the side button and the volume up button at the same time.

2. Quickly release both buttons.

3. After taking a screenshot, a small preview will briefly appear in the lower-left corner of your screen. You can tap the preview to view and edit the screenshot or swipe left to dismiss it.

Now you know how to capture and edit screenshots on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's easy and handy for saving moments on your device.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 17:51 IST
