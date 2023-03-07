    Trending News

    Happy Holi 2023: How to download and send FREE Holi images to friends and family

    Happy Holi 2023: Holi is almost here and if you’re still looking for those colorful images to send and wish your friends and family, then you need to know how to do so. Check easy steps.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 07 2023, 21:37 IST
    Happy Holi 2022: Send Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers to your friends; easy steps explained
    image caption
    1/6 Apart from sending text messages, WhatsApp allows users to send cool and funny stickers and GIFs. You can send these Holi stickers to make your wishes more colorful and vibrant. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/6 To send Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers, you will have to download stickers packs available on the Google Play Store. Firstly, you will have to open a WhatsApp chat that you want to send a sticker to. (Pixabay)
    Tap on the smiley icon available on the chat box and go to the sticker icon next to the GIF icon. You will see a “+” sign inside of the Stickers panel, upon clicking on that you’ll be taken to the Google Play Store with the search term WAStickerApps.
    3/6 Tap on the smiley icon available on the chat box and go to the sticker icon next to the GIF icon. You will see a “+” sign inside of the Stickers panel, upon clicking on that you’ll be taken to the Google Play Store with the search term WAStickerApps. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    4/6 Now, search for the Happy Holi in the search bar and select the sticker pack you like and download it to add it to WhatsApp. (www.pexels.com)
    image caption
    5/6 Once done, you’ll find all the stickers in the pack inside of the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp. (Pexel.com)
    image caption
    6/6 Now select and send the Happy Holi sticker to your friends and family. Later, you can delete the third-party app from your phone. Though this might delete all the downloaded stickers from your Sticker gallery, the sent stickers will still remain in chats. (Pixabay)
    Holi free images
    View all Images
    Happy Holi 2023: Know how to download and send free Holi images to your loved ones. (Unsplash)

    Happy Holi 2023: Holi is arriving in under 24 hours and the excitement is at an all time high! Among many things people do on the festival, due to modern technology, sending each other wishes on apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and others have also become an yearly ritual. And one of the best ways to wish them is by sending a colorful image around the celebration. But finding those amazing photos that fit your needs can be tricky. Luckily, there are some sources which will let you download Holi images for free. Let's take a look.

    Download Happy Holi 2023 images for free

    Sending colorful, funny or heartfelt images to your loved one's can really make their day, especially if they are not around you. Sending these images does not only capture the spirit of the festival but is also a convenient alternative to the boring text messages. However, the challenge comes in finding the right images that are appropriate for specific groups of friends and family and are also high quality.

    And while you can find images from Google, that is not really an ethical way to download images since these are someone else's intellectual property. And in most instances, you will either get a low-quality image or have no way to download these images at all. But there is no need to worry as there are some websites that let you download free happy Holi 2023 images for your usage. And the best part is that these images are royalty free. So, you can also share them freely on your social media accounts.

    Some of these websites include Pinterest, Pixabay, Pexels and Unsplash. If you can pay the subscription, Shutterstock is also another good option. All you have to do is visit these websites and make a free account. And then search for Holi images, happy Holi or happy Holi 2023 and you will get a wide choice to select from.

    You can also get free images to download from apps on your smartphone. Check how to below.

    How to download Happy Holi 2023 images on your smartphone

    Step 1:

    Go to Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS users. 
    Step 2:

    Once there, search for ‘free images’ or ‘Holi wishes’. You will see a bunch of apps appear.
    Step 3:

    But do note, you do not want to download any malicious apps or an app which steals copyrighted photos and adds it to its platform. 
    Step 4:

    To ensure you are downloading safe to use applications, always run a parallel Google search to know more about the app and go through the ratings and reviews to know other users’ experience. 
    Step 5:

    Make sure to only install the trusted apps. 
    Step 6:

    Once installed, search for Happy Holi and get ready to download and send these pictures to everyone.

