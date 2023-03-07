Happy Holi 2023: How to download and send FREE Holi images to friends and family

Happy Holi 2023: Holi is arriving in under 24 hours and the excitement is at an all time high! Among many things people do on the festival, due to modern technology, sending each other wishes on apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and others have also become an yearly ritual. And one of the best ways to wish them is by sending a colorful image around the celebration. But finding those amazing photos that fit your needs can be tricky. Luckily, there are some sources which will let you download Holi images for free. Let's take a look.

Download Happy Holi 2023 images for free

Sending colorful, funny or heartfelt images to your loved one's can really make their day, especially if they are not around you. Sending these images does not only capture the spirit of the festival but is also a convenient alternative to the boring text messages. However, the challenge comes in finding the right images that are appropriate for specific groups of friends and family and are also high quality.

And while you can find images from Google, that is not really an ethical way to download images since these are someone else's intellectual property. And in most instances, you will either get a low-quality image or have no way to download these images at all. But there is no need to worry as there are some websites that let you download free happy Holi 2023 images for your usage. And the best part is that these images are royalty free. So, you can also share them freely on your social media accounts.

Some of these websites include Pinterest, Pixabay, Pexels and Unsplash. If you can pay the subscription, Shutterstock is also another good option. All you have to do is visit these websites and make a free account. And then search for Holi images, happy Holi or happy Holi 2023 and you will get a wide choice to select from.

You can also get free images to download from apps on your smartphone. Check how to below.