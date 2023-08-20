Home How To Headline: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 20: New FF season announced with exciting updates

Headline: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 20: New FF season announced with exciting updates

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 20: Get ready for the latest Garena Free Fire season with exciting updates and grab free rewards using these codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 07:12 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Nab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 20. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Nab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 20. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 20: The latest season of Garena Free Fire is on the horizon and it is set to bring thrilling new features. The details were unveiled on August 8, 2023, on Garena's official website, while the new patch (OB 41) was previewed on Free Fire's YouTube channel as part of the Kelly Show on August 5, 2023.

This update packs significant improvements across various game modes. Expect fresh experiences like the Zombie Hunt series, the introduction of Suzy, and a revamped Peak.

Notable changes in Garena Free Fire

Clash Squad: Airdrops now show up in Rounds 3, 4, and 5, along with Cyber Points for players to snag powerful items.

Battle Royale: A new in-game quest called Defense Arsenal adds excitement, along with the Solo Dare feature.

Map: Bermuda Map's peak has been lowered, offering more strategic depth. Purgatory returns as a ranked match map.

Mode: Zombie Hunt returns as Zombie Hunt: Double Evil.

Characters: Meet Suzy, the bounty hunter, and witness reworks for several characters.

Plus, there are always fresh redeem codes released by Garena, but remember, they expire very quickly, so claim them fast as they are fantastic rewards indeed.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

  • FTGRQDCVBN4JERL
  • FOTHIUJHNMOKMY7
  • F09OIB8UYHDEOUJ
  • F9I8UB7VCXBHYZ6
  • F5R4EDFVGHYU3E6
  • RFGCHNJCKIDU6RY
  • FFH4GBNT6YHKON8
  • FUYVHDEMJR5LT6Y
  • FIHJBVKCX8U765A
  • F4EQD1F2H3JI487
  • FFUGYVHCXKO9R85
  • FYH6NMO9BI8FJE4
  • FGYUJRIT5U6YUH7
  • FRQEDC2BH3JI58T
  • FUGHVNMCKO99RIU
  • FJM7KYUOJ9NIBUY
  • FHCBNXSMI8765RA
  • F4EDCV2H3UY4RFT
  • FRCVBSH4YR0G5VB
  • FFNMKCOUY3DHBR5
  • FNMT6KLOHIH8UYH

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 20: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit "Rewards Redemption Site" at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

Note: Garena Free Fire is banned in India, but the MAX version is available. Enjoy responsibly.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 07:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets