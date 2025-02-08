Latest Tech News How To How to link Aadhaar with ration card online: Step-by-step guide to avoid benefit disruptions

How to link Aadhaar with ration card online: Step-by-step guide to avoid benefit disruptions

Linking your Aadhaar card with your ration card is now mandatory. Follow this step-by-step guide to complete the process online and ensure uninterrupted ration benefits.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 08 2025, 17:00 IST
How to link Aadhaar with ration card
Know how to link your Aadhaar with your ration card online to ensure uninterrupted benefits.

The Indian government has made it mandatory for individuals to link their Aadhaar card with their ration card to ensure that subsidies reach genuine beneficiaries. This initiative aims to address the issue of fraudulent ration cards and improve the distribution of ration benefits. The government has set up an online system to make the linking process easier and more accessible to everyone.

To link your Aadhaar with your ration card, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit your state's official Public Distribution System (PDS) website. You will need to log in using your credentials to access the relevant section for Aadhaar linking.

Also read: How to block your phone from tracking your location

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Step 2: Once logged in, select the option to link your Aadhaar to your ration card. You will be prompted to enter the details of both your Aadhaar and ration card numbers.

Step 3: After entering the necessary information, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify your identity and complete the linking process. Once done, you will receive a confirmation message on your phone indicating that the Aadhaar and ration card linkage was successful.

Also read: How to prevent others from downloading your Instagram reels and protect your creative content

It is important to note that all family members listed on the ration card must have their Aadhaar linked to avoid interruption in receiving ration benefits. The government has also implemented mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, which includes Aadhaar authentication, mobile number, and fingerprint verification.

In addition to linking Aadhaar with the ration card, the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has made it possible to update personal details such as name, address, or date of birth on the Aadhaar card online, free of charge. This facility, initially set to end on December 14, 2024, has now been extended until June 14, 2025, giving citizens more time to make necessary updates.

Also read: 4 best ways to send files from iPhone to Android: Snapdrop, ToffeeShare and more (2025)

Failing to complete the KYC verification process may result in the cancellation of your ration card. Therefore, it is essential to complete these formalities to avoid disruptions in accessing ration supplies.

The Aadhaar-ration card linkage is part of the government's ongoing efforts to streamline welfare schemes and eliminate fraud. By ensuring that only eligible individuals benefit, this initiative aims to enhance transparency in government resource distribution.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 17:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more
GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details
Take-Two’s earnings call

GTA 6 updates expected during Take-Two's earnings call today: Here’s what fans can expect
Age of Empires II

Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions
GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook

GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets