How to link Aadhaar with ration card online: Step-by-step guide to avoid benefit disruptions

The Indian government has made it mandatory for individuals to link their Aadhaar card with their ration card to ensure that subsidies reach genuine beneficiaries. This initiative aims to address the issue of fraudulent ration cards and improve the distribution of ration benefits. The government has set up an online system to make the linking process easier and more accessible to everyone.

To link your Aadhaar with your ration card, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit your state's official Public Distribution System (PDS) website. You will need to log in using your credentials to access the relevant section for Aadhaar linking.

Step 2: Once logged in, select the option to link your Aadhaar to your ration card. You will be prompted to enter the details of both your Aadhaar and ration card numbers.

Step 3: After entering the necessary information, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify your identity and complete the linking process. Once done, you will receive a confirmation message on your phone indicating that the Aadhaar and ration card linkage was successful.

It is important to note that all family members listed on the ration card must have their Aadhaar linked to avoid interruption in receiving ration benefits. The government has also implemented mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, which includes Aadhaar authentication, mobile number, and fingerprint verification.

In addition to linking Aadhaar with the ration card, the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has made it possible to update personal details such as name, address, or date of birth on the Aadhaar card online, free of charge. This facility, initially set to end on December 14, 2024, has now been extended until June 14, 2025, giving citizens more time to make necessary updates.

Failing to complete the KYC verification process may result in the cancellation of your ration card. Therefore, it is essential to complete these formalities to avoid disruptions in accessing ration supplies.

The Aadhaar-ration card linkage is part of the government's ongoing efforts to streamline welfare schemes and eliminate fraud. By ensuring that only eligible individuals benefit, this initiative aims to enhance transparency in government resource distribution.