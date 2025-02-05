Latest Tech News How To 4 best ways to send files from iPhone to Android: Snapdrop, ToffeeShare and more (2025)

4 best ways to send files from iPhone to Android: Snapdrop, ToffeeShare and more (2025)

There are mutliple safe and easy ways to send files from an iPhone to an Android device. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 05 2025, 17:13 IST
4 best ways to send files from iPhone to Android: Snapdrop, ToffeeShare and more
Here's how to send wirelessly from iPhone to Android. (REUTERS)

Do you have an iPhone but need to send a file to an Android phone, whether it belongs to a friend or even yourself? Well, it can certainly be tricky, especially if you want to do it wirelessly and without any hassle. Luckily, over the years, multiple genuine and safe methods have emerged that allow you to transfer files. That said, there are still ways to send files from an iPhone to an Android device, and the best part is that most of them are safe. Read on for the details.

1. Snapdrop.net

Snapdrop is an easy-to-use tool that doesn't require installing any apps. It is also worth noting that it allows you to transfer various file types, including documents and media.

Also read
  1. Open snapdrop.net on both your iPhone and the receiving Android phone.
  2. Now, ensure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
  3. On your iPhone, tap on the Android phone's name displayed on the screen. Verify the name by checking the Android device.
  4. Select the file you want to transfer.
  5. The file will appear on the Android phone. Simply save it and access it through the Files app.

2. Google Drive

Google Drive is one of the most straightforward ways to transfer files. However, if you have limited storage, this might not be ideal.

  1. Download and install the Google Drive app on your iPhone if you haven't already.
  2. Open the app and tap on the + icon.
  3. Select Upload file, then choose either Photos and Videos or Browse, depending on what you want to upload.
  4. Select the file and tap Upload.
  5. Once uploaded, find the file in Google Drive, tap the three-dot menu, and make the file accessible by tapping Manage access, change the setting to Editor, and copying the link.
  6. Send the link to your Android phone, open it, and download the file.

3. Google Photos (for images and videos only)

Google Photos is another excellent method for transferring photos and videos but does not support other file types.

  1. Open the Photos app on your iPhone.
  2. Select the photo or video you want to send.
  3. Tap Share, then select Create link.
  4. The file will be uploaded (if it hasn't been already), and a shareable link will be generated automatically.
  5. Copy the link and send it to your Android phone.
  6. Open the link on the Android phone to access and download the file.

4. ToffeeShare

ToffeeShare is another peer-to-peer file transfer platform, similar to Snapdrop. It offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy.

  1. Open toffeeshare.com on your iPhone.
  2. Tap Select Files and choose the file you want to send.
  3. The platform will generate a shareable link.
  4. Copy the link and send it to your Android phone.
  5. Open the link on your Android device to download the file.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 17:13 IST
