HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 to be announced soon! Know how to check

HSSC Group D CET 2023 results are to be released soon! Keep an eye on the official website for current updates and information.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 09:56 IST
HSSC Group D CET Result
HSSC to announce the result of Group D CET soon! Know how to check results online. (Pixabay)
HSSC Group D CET Result
HSSC to announce the result of Group D CET soon! Know how to check results online.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and NTA conducted the common entrance test for the Group D positions on October 21 and 22, 2023. A few days back, the answer key was released for which the correction window was closed on November 13. Now, the candidates are waiting for the results which are expected to be announced soon on the official website. According to reports over 1375151 candidates applied for the exam. The HSSC and NTA released over 13536 vacancies which need to be filled.

As of now, HSSC and NTA have not announced the date and time of the result declaration, however, it is expected to be released online soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website, which is hssc.gov.in, for regular updates and notifications about the results. While checking the results, keep your admit card in hand as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep calm and try to login after some time to get your result.

How to check HSSC Group D CET Result 2023

  • Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) which is hssc.gov.in.
  • You will be directed to the homepage where you will find the “HSSC Group D CET Result” link after the declaration.
  • Now, a new page will appear in front of the screen where you'll have to enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc.
  • Fill in the credentials carefully and submit.
  • Now, the HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 will appear in front of your screen.
  • Check your result carefully and Download the result for your reference and further process.
  • Save it on your device in a secure location.

Finally, fill in all the details carefully or else you will be restricted from getting access to your result. Make sure to write your credentials based on what you have given for the admit card.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 09:55 IST
