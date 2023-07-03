IISER IAT 2023 results today! Know when and how check online

IISER IAT 2023 results are all set to be announced today! Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will announce the Aptitude Test (IAT) results on July 3. The exam was held on June 17, 2023, where a total of 34751 candidates appeared for the exam. If you are looking to check the IISER IAT 2023 results, then here is everything that you need to know – from date, and how to check online, to where to check.

IISER IAT 2023 results: How to check results online

First, go to the official website of IISER to check the results. You can open the iiseradmission.in.

Now, you will need to click on the result link for IISER Aptitude Test.

Here, provide your credentials.

You can now check the IISER 2023 results, whenever it is available.

It is advisable to download the results for future records.

IISER IAT 2023: Procedure after results

After the declaration of the results, the process of document uploading and the IISER preference will begin. The portal for the same will be accessible from July 4 to July 7. On July 12, the first round of admission offers will be issued.

About IISERs

The IISERs are established at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. It offers several courses such as Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth & Climate Sciences/Earth & Environmental Sciences, Economic Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Geological Sciences, Integrated & Interdisciplinary Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

IISERs offer multiple admission channels for aspiring students, such as the State and Central Board (SCB), the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Although, the SCB channel requires the IAT exam conducted by IISER, while the KVPY needs the KVPY aptitude test. Also, candidates seeking admission under JEE channel should have qualified in the JEE (Advanced) in the year 2023, AND should have a rank within 15000 in the common rank list or in the respective category rank lists.