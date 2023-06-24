JEE Advanced AAT 2023 results set to be announced today! Know when and where to check online

Results day is finally here! Candidates who appeared for the JEE AAT 2023 Exam will be able to check their results online today. The results of the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2023, will be announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati. Aspiring candidates who wish to secure admission into the 23 branches of IIT for Architecture courses participated in this aptitude test. If you are looking to checking the AAT 2023 results, then here is everything that you need to know – from date, time, how to check online, to where to check.

AAT 2023 Result: Result date and time

According to the official schedule, the Architecture Aptitude Test results are set to be announced tomorrow, June 24, 2023, at 5 PM. Following the declaration of the results, eligible candidates will then proceed to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2023. This counseling process is aimed at facilitating admissions into their preferred course and IIT for the qualified candidates.

AAT 2023 Result: How to check online Step 1: To begin with, navigate to the official website of IIT JEE by visiting jeeadv.ac.in. Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link provided for the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result. Step 3: You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your login details. Step 4: Once you enter the required information, tap on the submit button. Step 5: The result will be there on the screen. It is advisable to download the results for your records.

The aftermath of AAT 2023 Result

Once the result is announced, the qualified candidates of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will proceed to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2023 to secure admissions into their desired course and IIT. The JoSAA counseling process will comprise six rounds, during which candidates will be required to confirm their allotment result.

The announcement of the JOSAA first allotment result is scheduled for June 30 at 10:00 AM. From June 30 to July 4, online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and candidate responses to queries will be conducted.