Keep misplacing your iPhone? Locate it with your Apple Watch this way

Are you someone who keeps misplacing your iPhone? Well, Apple has the tech solution for you. So, if you have multiple Apple devices, you can easily locate your lost gadget. Apple's ecosystem offers a seamless integration between devices, making it convenient for users who use products like the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods. The pairing of an iPhone and an Apple Watch is especially powerful and helpful for those who occasionally misplace their phones. So, next time forget your iPhone somewhere, you can use the tools given below to find it:

Utilizing the Find My app:

Apple's Find My system is a vital tool in locating your iPhone with the help of your Apple Watch. The Find My app, available on your Apple Watch, provides several tools to assist in this process.

Locating Your iPhone on a Map:

1-Open the Find My app on your Apple Watch.

2-Select your iPhone from the list of devices.

3-If the iPhone is locatable, a map will display its location. Additional details, such as the last known location and remaining battery charge, will also be shown.

4-If the iPhone cannot be located, you'll receive a notification stating its unavailability.

Playing a Sound from Your iPhone:

1-Launch the Find My app on your Apple Watch.

2-Choose your iPhone from the list of devices.

3-Tap on "Play Sound."

4-If your iPhone is connected to the internet (via Wi-Fi or cellular), it will emit a loud alert sound. If it's offline, you will get a notification next time your iPhone is in range.

Receive a notification every time you leave your phone behind

In order to avoid misplacing your device, you can use the notification feature when you leave your device behind. First, open the Find My app on your Apple Watch.

1- You can tap the device you want to set up a notification for.

2-Below the notifications, you can tap Notify When Left Behind.

If you are not able to locate your iPhone with the help of any of these tools, you can Mark your device as lost which will save you from your personal data.

In order to turn on lost mode, follow these steps:

1-You can turn on the Find Devices app on your Apple Watch, and after that tap on a device.

2-Tap on Lost Mode and then turn on Lost Mode.

When you mark a device as lost, a confirmation will be sent to your Apple ID email address. Apple Pay will be disabled for your device and any credit or debit cards set up for Apple Pay, student ID cards, and Express Transit cards will be removed from your device and this way your personal bank details will be safe.