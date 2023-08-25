Home How To Keep misplacing your iPhone? Locate it with your Apple Watch this way

Keep misplacing your iPhone? Locate it with your Apple Watch this way

The pairing of an iPhone and an Apple Watch is especially powerful - it can aid those who misplace their smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 19:34 IST
Upcoming smartphones in 2023: iPhone 15, Pixel 8 and more
iPhone 15
1/7 iPhone 15 series: Apple’s brand new generation of iPhones is set to launch in September. The launch date could be September 12. The company will be launching four new variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. There are various rumours surrounding the smartphone’s specs, features and design that are keeping the expectations of users high. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/7 The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature USB-C charging to comply with The European Union. The iPhone 12 Pro versions may include a physical action button and periscope camera with enhanced zoom range. During the Apple event, the overall specs of the smartphone will be revealed. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8 Pro
3/7 Google Pixel 8 series: We can expect the launch of new Google smartphones this fall. It is suggested that there will be two variants: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the company. The information is based on leaks and rumours shared by tipsters. (Smartprix)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
4/7 The Google Pixel 8 may feature a temperature sensor and they will be launched with Android 14. WinFuture revealed that the smartphones can feature 12 GB RAM. It is being said that the new smartphone will be similar to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in terms of design. Additionally, a tipster,  Yogesh Brar shared that it may come with a 50MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. (Unsplash)
OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch. 
5/7 OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch.  (Twitter)
So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
6/7 So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. (HT Tech)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
7/7 iQOO Neo 8 series: Two smartphones to be launched under this series, One the iQOO Neo 8 and another iQOO Neo 8 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the series may feature a 6.78-inch display. It may support Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB RAM. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The smartphone is suspected to be in September. (iQOO)
iPhone
View all Images
Apple's Find My app is a vital tool for locating your iPhone with the help of your Apple Watch. (Unsplash)

Are you someone who keeps misplacing your iPhone? Well, Apple has the tech solution for you. So, if you have multiple Apple devices, you can easily locate your lost gadget. Apple's ecosystem offers a seamless integration between devices, making it convenient for users who use products like the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods. The pairing of an iPhone and an Apple Watch is especially powerful and helpful for those who occasionally misplace their phones. So, next time forget your iPhone somewhere, you can use the tools given below to find it:

Utilizing the Find My app:

Apple's Find My system is a vital tool in locating your iPhone with the help of your Apple Watch. The Find My app, available on your Apple Watch, provides several tools to assist in this process.

Locating Your iPhone on a Map:

1-Open the Find My app on your Apple Watch.

2-Select your iPhone from the list of devices.

3-If the iPhone is locatable, a map will display its location. Additional details, such as the last known location and remaining battery charge, will also be shown.

4-If the iPhone cannot be located, you'll receive a notification stating its unavailability.

Playing a Sound from Your iPhone:

1-Launch the Find My app on your Apple Watch.

2-Choose your iPhone from the list of devices.

3-Tap on "Play Sound."

4-If your iPhone is connected to the internet (via Wi-Fi or cellular), it will emit a loud alert sound. If it's offline, you will get a notification next time your iPhone is in range.

Receive a notification every time you leave your phone behind

In order to avoid misplacing your device, you can use the notification feature when you leave your device behind. First, open the Find My app on your Apple Watch.

1- You can tap the device you want to set up a notification for.

2-Below the notifications, you can tap Notify When Left Behind.

If you are not able to locate your iPhone with the help of any of these tools, you can Mark your device as lost which will save you from your personal data.

In order to turn on lost mode, follow these steps:

1-You can turn on the Find Devices app on your Apple Watch, and after that tap on a device.

2-Tap on Lost Mode and then turn on Lost Mode.

When you mark a device as lost, a confirmation will be sent to your Apple ID email address. Apple Pay will be disabled for your device and any credit or debit cards set up for Apple Pay, student ID cards, and Express Transit cards will be removed from your device and this way your personal bank details will be safe.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 19:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets