Icon
Home How To LinkedIn unveils AI-powered Explore with Job Collections feature - find jobs quickly now

LinkedIn unveils AI-powered Explore with Job Collections feature - find jobs quickly now

AI can help you find a great job! LinkedIn has announced its latest feature called ‘Explore with Job Collections’ which helps people find jobs quicker and more efficiently. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 12:15 IST
Icon
AI and jobs: LinkedIn VP reveals current trends of career success, says soft skills crucial
LinkedIn
1/6 In today's rapidly evolving jobs market, the value of a traditional college degree is diminishing, according to Aneesh Raman, vice president at LinkedIn. Raman suggests that skills such as communication, creativity, and flexibility, known as soft skills, are becoming more crucial in the age of AI. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/6 Over the past few decades, the focus has been on technical skills like computer science and coding. However, Raman emphasises that due to the rise of the internet and AI, the "shelf life" of a degree is shrinking dramatically. Employability is now closely tied to one's ability to adapt to jobs in a constantly changing technological landscape. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 According to Raman, the key soft skill in today's workforce is adaptability. As AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, become integral in workplaces, employees need to continually learn and adapt to new technologies. Adaptability is seen as the best way for individuals to have agency in their careers. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 Challenges in Hiring Practices: Despite the shift in the importance of skills over degrees, Raman acknowledges that companies still face challenges in hiring based on skills rather than educational credentials. Filtering for skills is not as straightforward as filtering for degrees, and this mindset shift may take time within the business world. (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 AI's Impact on Communication: Beyond productivity, Raman highlights that AI can enhance communication across cultures, languages, and sectors. As AI tools break down barriers, individuals can engage in higher-quality conversations and more meaningful collaborations. This transformative impact on communication is crucial for fostering empathy in the workplace. (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 Raman's insights align with the growing trend of AI integration in businesses. LinkedIn's survey reveals that 44 percent of US executives plan to increase the use of AI in their organisations. This surge in AI adoption is driving companies to seek AI talent, with job postings related to AI experiencing a significant increase. While traditional education remains relevant, it's clear that a balance between technical and soft skills is becoming the new standard in the evolving job landscape, Business Insider India reported. 
LinkedIn
icon View all Images
Want to find jobs quickly? You can do so with LinkedIn’s Explore with Job Collections feature. (Unsplash)

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has been rapid over the last few years. However, it has not been smooth sailing. While AI has been credited with making our lives easier courtesy of tools like ChatGPT, it has also emerged as a dark cloud over millions of jobs that it could potentially replace. The tech industry is witnessing mass layoffs right now, with some of the world's biggest companies such as Google and Apple laying off hundreds of employees. At a time of crisis when people are hopping on LinkedIn in a desperate attempt to find another employment opportunity, it seems like the same AI, which threatens jobs, has your back. LinkedIn has announced its latest feature called ‘Explore with Job Collections' which helps people find jobs quicker and more efficiently. Know all about it.

LinkedIn Explore with Job Collections: Details

LinkedIn's Explore with Job Collections feature allows you to expand your job options and explore collections of relevant jobs across a variety of industries, specialties, and companies that you may not have otherwise been aware of. While the Job Collections feature has been present on LinkedIn since 2022, this feature now uses generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to analyze job postings and classify them into specific groups, such as healthcare, media, AI/ML, top startups, top companies, unicorns, defense & space, pro sports, food & sports, and more.

To use this feature, simply visit the Jobs tab on LinkedIn, and you'll find the ‘Explore with Job Collections' feature present. When you click on it, you'll be presented with collections of jobs that align with your passion and interests, including jobs that offer remote work, good parental leave, or a focus on sustainability.

Other AI features

Explore with Job Collections is just one of the AI features rolled out by LinkedIn in the last few months. There are a handful of other AI features that can help users grow their network. LinkedIn's AI-powered Profile Building tool analyzes all the information already on your profile and identifies the most important skills and experiences to highlight in your About and Headline sections, helping your profile stand out. 

LinkedIn Recruiter now has AI-assisted messages that can help users create personalized messages, allowing recruiters to save time, increase candidate engagement, and build meaningful connections. Moreover, AI-enhanced Job Descriptions can swiftly produce job descriptions based on a few details.

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 12:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon