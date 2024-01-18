LinkedIn unveils AI-powered Explore with Job Collections feature - find jobs quickly now

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has been rapid over the last few years. However, it has not been smooth sailing. While AI has been credited with making our lives easier courtesy of tools like ChatGPT, it has also emerged as a dark cloud over millions of jobs that it could potentially replace. The tech industry is witnessing mass layoffs right now, with some of the world's biggest companies such as Google and Apple laying off hundreds of employees. At a time of crisis when people are hopping on LinkedIn in a desperate attempt to find another employment opportunity, it seems like the same AI, which threatens jobs, has your back. LinkedIn has announced its latest feature called ‘Explore with Job Collections' which helps people find jobs quicker and more efficiently. Know all about it.

LinkedIn Explore with Job Collections: Details

LinkedIn's Explore with Job Collections feature allows you to expand your job options and explore collections of relevant jobs across a variety of industries, specialties, and companies that you may not have otherwise been aware of. While the Job Collections feature has been present on LinkedIn since 2022, this feature now uses generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to analyze job postings and classify them into specific groups, such as healthcare, media, AI/ML, top startups, top companies, unicorns, defense & space, pro sports, food & sports, and more.

To use this feature, simply visit the Jobs tab on LinkedIn, and you'll find the ‘Explore with Job Collections' feature present. When you click on it, you'll be presented with collections of jobs that align with your passion and interests, including jobs that offer remote work, good parental leave, or a focus on sustainability.

Other AI features

Explore with Job Collections is just one of the AI features rolled out by LinkedIn in the last few months. There are a handful of other AI features that can help users grow their network. LinkedIn's AI-powered Profile Building tool analyzes all the information already on your profile and identifies the most important skills and experiences to highlight in your About and Headline sections, helping your profile stand out.

LinkedIn Recruiter now has AI-assisted messages that can help users create personalized messages, allowing recruiters to save time, increase candidate engagement, and build meaningful connections. Moreover, AI-enhanced Job Descriptions can swiftly produce job descriptions based on a few details.

